Reese Witherspoon Rocks Skin-Tight Leggings To Show Instagram ‘Short People Problems’

Reese Witherspoon has delivered a hilarious Instagram update. The Legally Blonde actress does come pint-sized, and it appeared that her photo today was all about the trials and tribulations of being on the short side. The 43-year-old has taken to the platform with a reminder of just what she faces when out and about, although the photo did seem to double up as a reminder of just how great Reese looks in tight leggings.

Of course, Reese’s hot body has turned heads before, like when she was photographed wearing a black hoop swimsuit earlier this year.

Today’s post showed Reese attempting to see the top of a parking meter. The blonde was seen standing on her tip-toes as the meter appeared too tall for her. The actress captioned the photo with a hilarious take on the situation.

As for her look, it was a great one. The actress was rocking a geometric-print pair of leggings that cut off at the calf, with fans seeing hints of the star’s lower legs. The leggings were paired with a black-and-gray jacket, with pops of pink from Reese’s sneakers adding color to the ensemble. The star also appeared with a black baseball cap and dark shades, her long blond hair worn in a braid falling down her shoulders.

This snap wasn’t about showing off her outfit, though. Reese really did seem to have come across a bit of a challenge.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 17,000 likes in the space of just 11 minutes. Reese might not rake in the engagement on a Kardashian-Jenner level, but this Hollywood heavyweight comes with her fans.

The youthful side to Reese seems evident both with her knack for nailing humorous social media updates, as well as with her age-defying looks. The star frequently has her fans talking for appearing much younger than her 43 years, although she has aired her thoughts on that subject. Speaking to Allure, the actress seemed happier to be older than younger.

“I have a point of view because I’ve been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn’t feel that same way when I was 25. I didn’t have the same things to say. I’m 43 and I’ve had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I’d like to see in the world, and…I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like ’em. I so prefer 43 to 25,” she told the magazine.

Reese may be defying her age, but it looks like she is still stymied by things outside of her height range.

