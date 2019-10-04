Lindsey Pelas’ ‘Twins’ Spill Out Of Plunging Black And Pink Swimsuit And Fans Are Loving It

Lindsay Pelas gave her 9 million Instagram followers an eyeful on Friday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a pink and black swimsuit with a plunging cold-shoulder neckline. The fabric of the swimsuit seemed poorly equipped to handle her voluptuous decolletage, a fact that she coyly references in her caption, a lyric from “Tia Tamera” by Doja Cat and rapper Rico Nasty.

“My twins big like Tia Tameraaaa,” she wrote before adding a couple of emojis to the caption and crediting the photographer, Olly Vento.

Fans shared their appreciation for the jaw-dropping photo in the comments.

“You are absolutely incredible,” one commenter wrote.

“Amazing and stunning baby,” another added.

But some of the comments about her “twins” got a little bizarre.

“I just wanna live with them like a roommate,” one infatuated follower wrote.

And a couple of other commenters compared them to fruit.

“You and your melons are amazing,” one person said.

“Two cantaloupes,” another quipped.

Lindsey, who describes herself as “genetically gifted,” has likely grown accustomed to this kind of feedback on her Instagram posts as she regularly shares photos that show off her cleavage. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently posted a video in which she’s spilling out of a white sports bra as she does a stretching routine on an exercise mat. The video has amassed close to 200,000 views since it was posted.

She also got some enthusiastic comments from fans when she posted a selfie that focused on her stunning face and blonde tresses and showed just a hint of her bombshell cleavage. That photo currently has close to 60,000 likes.

Although she’s built a huge following on Instagram, Lindsey has previously said that she didn’t set out to make a career out of it. It’s just something developed after her photos started getting popular on the social media platform.

“When Instagram began, I posted a lot of selfies and got interest from photographers in California, she said in an interview with Star Central Magazine. “I never imagined I could make a career of it, but once I moved to Hollywood everything kind of took off! I quit my bartending job as soon as endorsements and modeling jobs paid more!

She also shared advice for anyone who wants to build a large following on social media and it boils down to one thing, being true to yourself.

“My secret is to be authentic,” she added. People can tell if you’re faking who you are or what you’re about. I say – always be yourself.