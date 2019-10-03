Sofia Richie Flaunts Incredible Curves In Leather Mini Dress

Sofia looked amazing in her chic ensemble.

Sofia Richie isn’t afraid to experiment with different looks. In her latest Instagram post, the stunner channeled the 1960s in a peach-colored, long sleeved leather mini dress. Her killer curves and long, lean legs were on full display in the sexy ensemble. She paired the chic outfit with matching boots and layered necklaces.

Sofia styled her honey-colored hair in a sleek middle part, giving her major mod vibes. Her makeup, which included a fierce cat-eye and nude lipstick, also appeared to be vintage-inspired.

Fans were quick to compliment the stunner. While many simply left fire emoji and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“She is a different type of fine, wow,” gushed an admirer.

“This outfit is everything,” wrote another, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Better than Barbie,” commented a fan.

“Prettiest girl on the planet,” said a different follower.

“You’re so gorgeous,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The sizzling snap has racked up more than 120,000 likes.

The social media model isn’t shy when it comes showing off her amazing assets on social media. In September, the 21-year-old shared a sexy snap of her and boyfriend, Scott Disick, taken during her Las Vegas birthday bash. In the Instagram post, Sofia wore a hot pink embellished bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The beauty sat on her man’s lap and gazed lovingly into his eyes.

The couple appears to be more in love than ever. On Wednesday, the Flip It Like Disick star posted a sweet selfie of the couple. As fans are aware, this is unusual behavior for Scott, as he hardly has any photos of Sofia on his Instagram account. Fans seemed to love the candid snap, as it has been liked over 500,000 times.

After dating Scott for over two years, Sofia will finally be making an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to Entertainment Tonight, Sunday’s upcoming episode revolves around the model going on a family vacation with Scott and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The trailer shows Scott discussing the trip with Kourtney.

Loading...

“It is a really awkward situation… I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take a toll on me,” revealed the 36-year-old. “This trip has so much pressure.”

To see more of Sofia, be sure to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing Sundays on the E! network.