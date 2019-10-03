‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Sizzles In Unzipped Pink Bikini While Lying On The Beach

Olivia Brower is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Wednesday, October 2, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model brought some serious heat to her page with a sizzling new snap that proved impossible to ignore. The 24-year-old was photographed lying on the beach, striking what she called a “very casual pose” with her legs slightly spread apart and her upper body propped up by her elbow, while her other hand was placed on top of her head.

Of course, being on the beach meant Olivia was rocking yet another swimsuit, and the look certainly did not disappoint. This time, the stunner wowed her 314,000 Instagram followers by showing off her incredible bikini body in a bold, pink two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia’s hot pink bikini was the perfect mix of sporty and sexy, clinging to her curves in all of the right ways. The itty-bitty swimwear consisted of a tight, sports bra-style top with a low scoop neckline that left plenty of cleavage within eyesight. A zipper fell right in the middle of the piece, which the bikini model had completely unzipped to expose even more of her voluptuous assets, upping the ante of her NSFW display.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set were simple, though still provided for a look that sent her fans wild. The number hugged Olivia’s curvaceous lower half, showcasing her amazing figure. Her toned legs were completely exposed as she basked underneath the sun. The bottoms sat low on her hips to highlight her trim waist, as well as her sculpted abs and flat midsection, both of which often make an appearance on the bombshell’s widely-followed Instagram page.

Olivia opted to skip adding any accessories to her beach day look, letting her sexy swimwear and flawless physique take center stage. Her light brown hair was worn down and fell all around her, appearing slightly damp as if she had already spent some time in the ocean. She also sported a minimal makeup look that included a glossy lip and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans went insane for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie’s latest social media upload. At the time of this writing, the post had already racked up more than 8,000 likes within just 16 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Another beautiful photo of a gorgeous girl,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was “perfect.”

“Wow you are drop dead gorgeous, you are the most beautiful person ever to exist,” commented a third.

Olivia often treats her fans to eye-popping snaps that show plenty of skin. Recently, the babe shared another steamy set of photos to her Instagram page that saw her showing some skin in a flirty, black lace bra — a look that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.