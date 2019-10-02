‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Goes Bond Girl In Sizzling New Bikini Pic

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Russian bombshell Nata Lee’s Twitter handle is @natalee.007. The blonde beauty was recently pictured channeling Bond girl vibes after dressing in a belted bikini and spearing a fish on the beach.

The picture comes from her boyfriend, photographer and model agency founder Aleksandr Mavrin. The shot is from an earlier shoot that he did with his stunning girlfriend in the Maldives.

The Maldives are just one of the jet-set places that has been tagged on Nata Lee’s Instagram. Born in Russia and currently living in Phuket, Thailand, she also has also recently travelled to Paris, Berlin, and Istanbul.

In addition to modeling and traveling, Nata Lee also works as a DJ at club The View, and was dubbed by some magazines as the “world’s sexiest DJ” after numerous pictures of the stunner at spinning records in a teeny bikini hit the web, like one featured in a previous article.

This latest Bond girl photo no doubt serves to show that she deserves the title. In the picture, Nata Lee wears a beige bikini. The top is a simple scoop-neck, though it nonetheless manages to showcase her cleavage by offering a slight push-up effect. The bikini bottom features a belt, reminiscent of the one that Ursula Andress wore in inaugural Bond movie Dr. No.

The beige color of the bikini makes her golden tan glow, and it shines slightly as if wet from coming out of the water. Strapped around her thigh is a holster for a fishing spear. However, the spear is out already, as Nata Lee had used it to catch a blue and silver fish.

Her hair is styled into a classic lob, and seems slightly messy from the excursion.

The post quickly earned over 12,600 likes and around 80 comments from fans who gushed about the sizzling snap.

“Best Bond girl‼️‼️‼️ Absolutely stunning,” gushed one fan.

“So beautiful,” added a second, with three red heart emoji.

“Bro. Can I have your job,” teased a third.

Though most of the users commented on the Bond likeness, others also threw out Lara Croft and Aquawoman as possible inspiration.

Almost all Bond movies feature a snowy landscape as well, and sure enough, there was a picture of Nata Lee in the scenic Austrian Alps as well. In the picture, Nata Lee stuns wearing a black swimsuit. The cheeky cut makes sure to showcase her pert posterior to its best advantage as she looks at the majestic mountains from a hot tub.

The picture earned over 10,700 likes.