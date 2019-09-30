Sierra Skye’s Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Insanely Sexy, Glitter Push-Up Bra

Sierra Skye is ditching the bikini and opting for something just as sexy in her most recent Instagram share.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Skye is most well-known for showing off her body in a bikini but time and time again she has proven that she looks good in just about any and every sexy ensemble that she rocks. So far, the blond bombshell has amassed a following of over 4 million on Instagram alone and it seems as though her star continues to rise each and every week. In the most recent Instagram post, Sierra sizzles in another NSFW outfit.

In the sexy shot, the model poses in bed in one of her sexiest outfits to date. While clad in a glittery, silver push-up bra, Skye leaves almost nothing to the imagination while showing off an insane amount of cleavage for her fans. In the shot, her toned and tanned abs are also on display while she completes the look with a pair of high-waisted jeans that cover her naval.

Per usual, the bombshell rocks a face full of stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipgloss, and eyeshadow. She wears her long locks pulled up in a high ponytail and holds chopsticks and a piece of sushi in one hand while she rests her other hand on her bed. The photo has only been live on her account for a little under an hour but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 26,000 likes and well over 300 comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to gush over Sierra’s amazing figure while countless others let her know that she’s beautiful. Of course, there were many other fans who had no words for the shot and commented with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Soooo gorgeous baby girl!,” one follower gushed with a series of star emoji.

“Beautiful photo of a beautiful woman,” another chimed in.

“I cant decide what looks more delicious, you or the sushi,” one more chimed in.

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Sierra showed off her amazing figure in another stunning outfit, this time an all-black ensemble. In the gorgeous photo, the model nearly burst out of her lacy black lingerie top, offering fans generous glimpses of cleavage. On the bottom, the beauty donned a tight-fitting pair of black leather pants that hit just above her navel.

Fans can keep up with Sierra by giving her a follow on Instagram.