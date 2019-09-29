Jason Weaver Speaks On Michael Jackson Allegations, Says He Doesn’t Believe ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers

Following the release of the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, many prominent figures have spoken out about Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s allegations of sexual abuse against the late Michael Jackson. Celebrities like Dave Chappelle, Akon, and Godfrey have all suggested that Jackson was innocent, and it appears that American actor Jason Weaver — who played Jackson in the 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream — falls into this camp as well.

During an interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV — available on YouTube — Weaver opened up about what he thought of director Dan Reed’s film. Although Weaver said he is “praying” for Robson and Safechuck and can’t “imagine” what they’ve gone through if what they said is true, he ultimately doesn’t believe the accusations.

“Look, you know as a fan, and as someone who has a tremendous amount of respect for him and the Jackson family, I’m going to choose to personally believe that it didn’t happen,” he said.

Weaver said the King of Pop and his family were always respectful to him and suggested he can only compare these experiences with the allegations in Leaving Neverland.

“But what I will say is that I — I really hate that Michael wasn’t able to at least give his story or at least defend himself.”

When comedian Godfrey was asked about the controversial documentary on VladTV, he suggested that Jackson brought the allegations onto himself. He said that someone of Jackson’s status and power should have known not to surround himself with children, although he admitted the doesn’t believe the accusations leveled against Jackson by Robson and Safechuck.

Regardless, Reed stands by his film. He claims that Jackson was calculated in his manipulation of children and likely lied when he told Safechuck that his alleged sexual encounter with him was his first.

“It’s part of placing the blame on a child, or giving the child the responsibility. To me, what’s more distressing than the graphic descriptions of sexual abuse are the ways that Michael emotionally manipulated these children and dropped them,” he said, per Rolling Stone.

Although Reed, Robson, and Safechuck, are attacked for attempting to profit off of denigrating Jackson’s legacy, critics of the Jackson family claim that their defense of Jackson’s legacy is for financial reasons. Jackson’s estate has reportedly generated almost $2 billion since his death, which suggests that maintaining the late pop star’s image indeed would be financially desirable. The revenue reportedly stems from business deals that will continue to make money for the estate.