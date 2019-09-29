Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In Sizzling Selfie, Rocks Delicate White Lingerie

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro decided to thrill her 1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling selfie for Sunday morning. The beauty rocked a white lingerie set from a collaboration between lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret and clothing brand For Love and Lemons.

The delicate lace top left little to the imagination, and put plenty of Kara’s cleavage on display. The top was a longline style that extended down her torso, and had a delicate row of white buttons down the front. The entire look was crafted from lace, and there was lace detailing along the bottom and top to add even more visual interest to the look. The entire top was held up by two thin spaghetti straps, and it flaunted Kara’s body to perfection.

She paired the top with a matching pair of bottoms that were crafted from the same delicate lace. A tiny bow graced the front of the bottoms, and they stretched over her hips for a flattering look. Her toned stomach was on full display, and she posed by leaning one arm against a nearby wall. Kara’s hair was slicked back from her face, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her makeup in the snap was minimal, with nothing on her plump lips and just a hint of smoky brown eye makeup to finish the look.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and the post received more than 18,000 likes within just one hour.

Kara’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sizzling snap.

“Favorite model ever! Dream girl!” one follower said.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” another fan said.

Loading...

One fan commented “killing it as always.”

Another fan called Kara’s physique and overall vibe in the shot “Flawless.”

Kara has been tantalizing her fans all week with some spicy selfies that flaunt her insane curves. Just two days ago, the bombshell rocked a white mini dress that left little to the imagination. Her curves were almost spilling out of the dress, and the fabric clung to every inch of her toned physique.

Fans who just can’t get enough of Kara and want a little extra content should make sure to check out her YouTube channel. The beauty doesn’t seem to regularly post but she does occasionally offer fans a glimpse into her life. Two weeks ago, she shared a Q & A video in which she answered personal questions. And, just three days ago, the bombshell posted a vlog that gave fans an idea of what her experience was like at New York Fashion Week.