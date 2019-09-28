Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Killer Legs In Liquid-Effect Slit Skirt & High Heels

Savannah Chrisley is dropping jaws — at least that’s what the comment section of the Chrisley Knows Best star’s latest Instagram post is suggesting. The blonde is a regular when it comes to updating her social media with her fashionista looks and nights out, and last night wasn’t any different, with a brand new image of the star landing on her Instagram. Savannah was with some gal pals, who were all dressed up for what seemed like a night out on the town.

Four ladies posed for the snap, with Savannah on the far right of the image, striking a pose that definitely seemed intent on flaunting her famous legs. Savannah was seen wearing a chic and patterned brown and white shirt, with rolled-up sleeves affording a fashionable finish. The blonde’s sexy skirt upped the ante of her look. Savannah wore a high-waisted, black glitter skirt with a dangerously high slit. The skirt’s fabric gave off a trendy liquid-effect feel. The reality star paired her ensemble with strappy black high heels that could be seen through a glass-top table in the foreground of the shot.

Savannah posed for her snap with a stunning smile and her short blond hair allowed her statement earrings to shine. Finally, she accessorized her look with a large watch and a deep tan. The photo’s caption confirmed that evenings out in the Big Apple are some of Savannah’s favorite nights.

Since going live just over 15 hours ago, the update already racked up over 18,000 likes and over 80 comments. The majority of the comments came from fans who honed in on the star’s stunning legs.

“Them legs though!!! You go girl!!!” one fan gushed.

“Legs. My my,” another commented.

“Showin dome [sic] leg,” a third follower said, seemingly approving of Savannah’s pose.

While most of the remarks were about the star’s killer lower limbs, some eagle-eye fans did mention that Savannah didn’t seem to be wearing her engagement ring in the photo. The Growing Up Chrisley star became engaged to her longtime boyfriend this past Christmas Eve.

Th 22-year-old seems to wow her fans no matter what she posts. Glammed-up as she might have been last night, Savannah recently floored her social media followers with a photo that was the exact opposite of Friday night’s finish, as The Inquisitr reported. In that snap, Savannah went fully makeup-free.

Savannah has 1.9 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see just what Savannah rocks next should follow her account.