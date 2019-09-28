Fitness Model Ariana James Looks Chic In A Short Red Top And Ribbed Jeans On Instagram

Colombian fitness model and Instagram sensation Ariana James has proven time and again that she can look effortlessly stunning in all types of outfits.

This is exactly what she has shown in her latest share, where she could be seen dressed up in a stylish red checkered top that allowed her to flaunt her beautiful décolletage, as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts. The model teamed the chic top with a pair of ribbed denims that accentuated the model’s perfectly-toned abs.

The hottie tied her raven-colored tresses into a bun, opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style, and accessorized with a black choker. She held a yellow mug in her hands and flashed her beautiful smile to pose for the picture.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Dallas, Texas. In the caption, Ariana tagged her dentist, Martin Prato, and wrote that he is behind her beautiful smile. She also wrote a message for her fans and told them to enjoy the little things in life.

Within 30 minutes of posting, the picture has amassed more than 22,000 likes and over 450 comments, which proves that Ariana is immensely popular on Instagram and fans eagerly wait every day for the model to share her beautiful snaps with them.

Unlike many other fitness and glamour models, Ariana doesn’t even have to strip down to her bikinis and lingerie to attract her fans’ attention, as they seem to appreciate and love her, irrespective of what she is wearing — or not wearing, for that matter.

“Hot as always,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You are so beautiful, love you,” another one wrote.

“You are a perfect thing! I enjoy seeing you,” a third fan chimed in.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “you’re fantastic,” “amazingly sexy,” “omg, so hot,” and “pure perfection” to describe the model’s beauty.

Apart from the picture, Ariana also posted a series of Instagram stories to keep her fans up-to-date with her daily life and activities. In one of the videos, the model could be seen wearing a pair of printed shorts that she teamed with a white crop top while walking her dog in the park.

She also posted several cooking videos where she could be seen preparing some sautéed vegetables.

Despite battling with hypothyroidism her entire life, Ariana is extremely passionate about fitness and has maintained a very healthy and fit lifestyle.

According to her Instagram bio, apart from being a fitness model and trainer, she has also stepped into the world of entrepreneurship by launching Beauty Lean, an advanced cellulite thermogenic cream.