Throwback Video Shows Khloe Kardashian’s Younger Face, Plastic Surgery Comments Are Out Of Control

Khloe Kardashian’s seemingly-changing face has been a headline-maker all year. Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have been honing in on what appears to be a narrower and more defined nose, although Khloe herself has continued to slam accusations that she’s gone under the knife. Then again, with this star, the accusations stretch beyond her face, with The Inquisitr reporting “surgeon” comments on a post of Khloe’s abs earlier this year.

A throwback video of Khloe with sister Kylie Jenner has been posted to the E! show’s Instagram account. This one was definitely taking fans on a trip down memory lane. Khloe was seen way back in the day with her old brunette locks. The star also appeared a little heavier. Since then, Khloe has shed a ton of weight to her current, ripped frame.

Also featured was Kylie as a teen. The video showed Khloe teaching Kylie how to drive, with footage showing both the sisters in the vehicle, plus cutaway scenes as Khloe narrated the situation.

Fans have been responding. While many fans in the comments were loving the clip and remembering the episode, it did seem that one prevalent remark was manifesting. In short, fans were throwing major plastic surgery accusations at both Khloe and Kylie.

“This was all pre-surgeries,” a fan wrote with over 78 others agreeing.

“I forgot what her old face looked like,” another added, although they didn’t confirm to whom the comment pertained.

“Plastic surgery did wonders,” another fan added.

One fan threw out the accusation in a lengthier comment.

“This when u both looked beautiful, without all the surgeries and whatever else.”

“Kylie before the surgeries,” one fan said, taking aim at the Kylie Skin founder.

“All I see is plastic surgery,” another convinced user added.

Plenty more comments speculated whether the Good American founder and Kylie Cosmetics CEO had gone under the knife, although fans are likely aware that Kylie joins Khloe in denying it all. Kylie has admitted to receiving cosmetic lip injections, but the 22-year-old maintains that it doesn’t go any further. Meanwhile, Khloe has put her looks down to contouring.

“Omg she really got an entire [sic] new face,” one fan wrote.

“Their old faces,” another said.

It looks like talk over the Kardashian-Jenners and their facial features has not ceased. Fans wishing to see more of Khloe Kardashian or Kylie Jenner should follow their social media accounts.