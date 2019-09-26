‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Exercises In The Tiniest Gym Shorts And Instagram Wants More

Russian bombshell DJ Nata Lee is considered one of the most beautiful in the world — after all, it’s how she got the moniker the “world’s sexiest DJ.”

However, looking so good isn’t always easy, and it’s of little surprise that Nata spends time at the gym to maintain her fabulous figure.

Yesterday, the blond beauty decided to take advantage of the grueling fitness session. She posted a picture of herself rocking some teeny tiny white gym shorts, and Instagram fans went crazy. Though Nata often posts pictures of herself in bikinis or other sizzling outfits, she has rarely ventured into athleisure shots.

However, hopefully she will reconsider given the feedback from her latest picture.

In her most recent post, Nata is at a gym, and squats next to a heavy dumbbell. She wears very little clothing for her exercise regimen. On the top is a white sports bra with a classic racerback style. On the bottom is a pair of teeny white shorts that are skintight enough to hug the curves of her pert posterior.

The squatting pose of the stunning DJ showcases her derriere to its best advantage, in addition to her toned thighs. Nata completes the outfit with a pair of pretty pink Nike sneakers and french braided pigtails. Befitting a grueling workout, she wears little — if any — makeup.

The picture earned nearly 120,000 likes and around 875 comments within just hours.

“Awesome beauty in a perfect body,” one fan wrote, with a star-eyes face and two kissing emoji.

“What are you? An angel?” another teased, with two heart-eyes faces and a fire emoji.

“Gentlemen, I give you the most beautiful woman in the world. You’re welcome,” wrote a third, tagging two friends to show them the stunner’s Instagram.

In the post, Nata had also tagged popular clothing brand Fashion Nova. The company often works with Instagram celebrities, such as Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland and “Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasiya Kvitko.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that they would also want to work with the gorgeous DJ, who boasts over 1.7 million followers on social media.

It is not the first time that Nata has worked with Fashion Nova. For example, back in April she posted a sizzling picture where she again tagged the company.

The outfit modeled included a red long-sleeved crop top that was so small, Nata seemed almost ready to burst out. The look was completed with a pair of red bikini bottoms.

Fans loved the picture, and gave it nearly 82,000 likes and 666 comments.