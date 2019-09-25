‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Tanya Mityushina Sizzles In A Lei Bikini At The Beach

Summer may be over, but Sports Illustrated model Tanya Mityushina was unable to resist throwing one last throwback shot from sunnier times. The blonde beauty posted a picture where she lies on her stomach at the beach — and sizzles in a lei inspired bikini in the process.

The Russian bombshell first found fame in 2016 after she was invited to be apart apart of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. With such a stunning body, it’s little surprise that she soon found contracts with two lingerie companies: behemoth Victoria’s Secret and Italian based Intimissimi.

She also has a sizable Instagram following, with 408,000 fans at present, with more following the blonde beauty everyday if she continues to post sizzling shots like her most recent.

In the picture, Tanya lies on her stomach on the beach. In the background are sand, rocks, and a glimpse of the vibrantly blue ocean. However, all eyes are no doubt on the Sports Illustrated model’s bikini.

The bikini bottom is a light purple, and features a lei-inspired pink floral detail along the side strap. It is also very skimpy, revealing a large amount of Tanya’s toned and tanned legs.

The top takes similar Hawaiian cues. Like the bottom, it is a light purple and sports a classic triangle string design. However, on the front of the triangles are again the light pink lei-inspired flowers.

Tanya finished off the picture by sweeping her blonde locks to the side and wearing just a little bit of blush to bring out her rosy cheeks and blue eyes.

The picture soon earned over 10,000 likes and just shy of 180 comments.

“Shook by all this beauty,” gushed singer Manou.

“Are you for real??” asked another fan, clearly blown away by the shot.

“Can’t be more lit,” added model Monica Alvarez.

The picture seemed to be taken on the same beach as two other shots she had recently posted to Instagram. In one of them, she donned a sporty pink bikini and nearly spilled out of her top while doing “gymnastics,” as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

In the other, she spoke of Cinderella vibes as she modeled a beautiful light blue bikini made with a slightly sparkly fabric. Lounging on the sand, Tanya showed off her fabulous figure and completed the Disney look with a diamond choker and top bun.

Fans loved the picture, and it earned over 14,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“Sandyrella,” one fan joked, with a teasing face.

“I see what you did there,” Tanya returned, with the a-ok emoji.

“Too much beauty in one pic,” added fellow model Noel Capri.