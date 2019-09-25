Sommer Ray Flashes Pasties Under Tiniest Bodysuit During Her Wild Birthday Bash

Sommer Ray turned 23-years-old on September 15 and had a wild birthday bash that she’ll likely remember for a while. The model shared a video of her party on Instagram, and it revealed the head-turning outfit that likely had her the center of attention all night.

The video was fast-paced and was made up of a ton of different clips, but it was possible to catch her outfit from time to time. Ray rocked a light lavender look, which consisted of a bodysuit that she cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

The bodysuit had thin straps along with a large cut-out in the center. This left her chest exposed to the point that Sommer had to wear pasties underneath. This meant that she was seen flashing her pasties on several occasions as she partied up a storm. The model wore her hair down for the occasion and added a pop of pink color with shimmery eyeshadow.

The video showed a ton of Ray’s friends having a blast, as she herself was spotted dancing and getting a piggyback ride. There was plenty of drinking, a fire dancer, and a huge amount of people getting down on the dance floor. The middle of the clip slowed down to show people singing “Happy Birthday,” as Sommer looked happy and placed her hand on her chest.

Ray’s fans sent her a ton of belated birthday wishes, while others gushed about the model.

“Literally the most beautiful personality thoughhh,” said a fan.

“I liked that part when u were in it,” a second fan commented.

There were also many followers that joked about not receiving an invite to the party or wanting to be invited next year.

“Sorry I wasnt able to make it. I’ll see you soon though,” remarked a follower.

“Sommer can I be invited next year?” asked another.

“This birthday party is lit,” said an Instagram user.

It’ll be interesting to see what Sommer has in store this upcoming year as a new 23-year-old. She’s already accomplished quite a lot, including amassing a fanbase on Instagram that numbers over 22.6 million followers.

Rather than spend most of her time promoting other brands or products, Ray opted to launch her own clothing line. Unsurprisingly, Ray often models her own clothing.

With that being said, fans can also take a look at one of Sommer’s recent posts for a better look at her birthday bash. She shared a long series of photos, which showcased not just her outfit but all of the fun she had that night. And since the updates were still photos, it was easier to see all the details from her unforgettable party.