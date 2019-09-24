‘The Voice’ Fans Divided Over Gwen Stefani Replacing Adam Levine As A Judge

This year’s season of The Voice is notably different than all of the seasons that came before it, because Adam Levine has stepped down as a judge, with Gwen Stefani getting brought in to round out the panel. However, change can be hard, and Stefani’s presence is dividing The Voice fans into two sides on Twitter.

On one side, there are some serious fans of Levine that don’t seem to be feeling the new dynamic between the coaches.

“I cannot watch @NBCTheVoice without @adamlevine!! Too much lovey dovey from @gwenstefani to @blakeshelton missing the fun stuff between @adamlevine and @blakeshelton! Channel turned… I’m out!” exclaimed a fan.

“@CarsonDaly I want to watch @NBCTheVoice not the @gwenstefani @blakeshelton show. This is ridiculous! Being back @adamlevine #VoicePremiere,” said another user.

It’s no secret that Blake and Gwen are totally into each other. But it’s certainly a lot different to watch the couple flirting, versus watching Blake and Adam bicker about all sorts of topics.

But that’s not to say that everyone is unhappy with the shakeup.

“I am NOT missing @adamlevine his time has come and gone. He made too many missteps esp last season. Bye Adam!” said one detractor.

“@adamlevine I didn’t know how I’d feel about the Voice without the Adam & Blake @blakeshelton bromance……However @gwenstefani and @kellyclarkson are killing it,” another commented.

One judge that seems to escape criticism is John Legend. His personality is arguably fairly mellow, so he’s not necessarily being pulled into the drama.

Whatever side fans are on, it’s hard to argue that the dynamic on the show has completely shifted since Adam’s departure. He was known for his passionate pitches during the blind audition, which often included insults directed at Blake Shelton.

And Shelton usually jabbed right back. But now, he has Gwen to distract him on the show.

Whatever the case, it looks like fans have plenty to look forward to, with a new batch of aspiring singers that will try their luck at stardom.

Previously, Levine explained his decision to leave the show, as detailed by Hollywood Life. He started his explanation by saying that it was time for him to move on.

Stefani, who was chosen as his replacement, noted that Levine will now have more time for his family, which includes his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and their two children. While Adam and Behati tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they sometimes share Instagram updates of their family.