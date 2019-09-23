Katie Holmes’ Braless Satin Tank Top Look Could Have Jamie Foxx Running Back

Katie Holmes continues to increase her style game as the summer winds down. The actress has been slaying her fashion looks all season long, and with fall approaching it seems like it will be much of the same from the former Dawson’s Creek star.

According to The Daily Mail, Katie rocked another chic look this week when she was photographed by the paparazzi in New York City on Monday. Katie stunned in a skimpy, yet elegant, top and skirt as she beat the late-summer heat in The Big Apple.

In the photos, Katie was seen wearing a tan satin tank top. The actress went braless in the shirt, which boasted spaghetti straps and a woven design at the top. She added a dark blue maxi skirt that fell just above her ankles and added tan sandals to complete the stylish look.

Katie’s ensemble flaunted her toned arms and tiny waist, and she accessorized it with multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck, some small earrings, gold bracelets on both of her wrists, dark sunglasses, and a black leather handbag which she wore across her body.

Katie had her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head as the wavy strands fell down her back. She also rocked a minimal makeup look for the outing, which included pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry color on her lips.

Recently, fashion designer Zac Posen opened up about Katie’s new stunning style, revealing that she’s definitely steamed up her look as of late.

“I’m just digging everything and how Katie Holmes, my dear friend, is looking lately. She just is looking super hot, feeling good and making the style pages. She’s amazing,” Posen gushed at Vanity Fair‘s Best Dressed List party in New York earlier this month, per Entertainment Tonight.

Perhaps, Katie’s sexier style is the result of trying to catch the attention of her former boyfriend, Jamie Foxx.

People Magazine reports that the couple split back earlier this year after six years together. However, Katie’s sultry new style is so hot that it could have the actor running back in hopes of reconciliation.

The outlet reveals that Katie and Jamie kept their relationship very private over the years, and often focused on their families and careers before their romance.

As many fans know, Katie was previously married to actor Tom Cruise. The couple split in 2012 and share one daughter together, Suri. Two years after the split, the actress revealed that she “absolutely” still believed in love and was “open” to falling in love again.