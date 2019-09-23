Jennifer Lopez Flirts With Usher On Her Knees In Cut-Out Dress In Backstage ‘Hustlers’ Photos

Jennifer Lopez appears to have made some interesting headlines. The “Dinero” singer is definitely proving a talking point on account of her new Hustlers movie – it seems to be all her fans can talk about. The 50-year-old will be playing a stripper alongside fellow artist Cardi B, although rapper Usher does also feature in the movie.

As The Daily Mail reports today, JLo has made a major headline on account of some pretty impressive moves: the singer and actress did the splits in risky lingerie, although the batch of photos obtained by the newspaper did seem to provide sufficient evidence for the report to include something else. Yes, JLo has apparently been flirting with Usher. The Daily Mail reported JLo to be “flirting up a storm” in backstage moments, with a photo showing the singer making her way towards Usher on her knees from a raised surface. Of course, there’s likely nothing going on, with JLo appearing swept off her feet by with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but the words are there in black and white.

As to JLo’s look, it was definitely a sexy one. The star appeared in a slinky and cut-out white dress with a one-shouldered and strapped upper, with an ab and leg-flashing finish reminding fans that this superstar comes with one of the best bodies in the business. As to the images of JLo with Usher, they weren’t plentiful, but they did show Jennifer making her way towards the rapper, with the kneeled status also reported by the newspaper.

Lopez has made major headlines this year – precisely for her relationship with Rodriguez. This summer saw the star announce her engagement to the former baseball player, with a romantic and beach-set proposal shared to social media.

As Oprah Mag reports, Jennifer has hinted at what kind of wedding she wants.

“I’d like a big wedding. And I’d like to get married in a church this time. I’ve never been married in a church,” she said in a YouTube video.

Loading...

Of course, this marriage will be the star’s fourth – JLo remains best-known for her marriage to Marc Anthony, plus the twins the two welcomed together. Max and Emme are growing up fast, with fans generally appearing to love the way Rodriguez is regularly seen taking on somewhat of a makeshift dad role to them.

As to JLo’s new movie, well, the headlines are endless. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the flick has been considered so racy by Malaysian officials, the country has banned it.