Swedish Bombshell Elsa Hosk Embraces High-Slit Dress For A Leggy Display

Swedish bombshell, Elsa Hosk, apparently knows exactly how to show off her best assets. She did just that in a series of two, new Instagram videos.

The first video showed Elsa spinning around and playing with her flowing dress. It featured a halter-style top, with cut-outs that left her midriff on display. But what likely caught many people’s attention was the high slit on her left side.

Hosk played up the cut of the dress by showing off her left leg. She did this by striking various poses while playing with the skirt.

A second video was of Hosk walking through the city, as she continued to strut her stuff. She glanced at the camera periodically, as she showed off her flowing ensemble.

The post was not geotagged so it’s hard to know where she was, but the second video appeared to be taken in a busy shopping district. The ground she walked on had elaborate tiled designs, while colorful storefront displays could be seen behind her.

Meanwhile, the first video appeared to be taken in a historic district. The building that she posed in front of had elaborate architectural elements, while next to it, you could see another white building with arches.

Fans raved about Elsa’s good looks in the comment section.

“ELSA, NO ONE LIKE YOU!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Every photographers dream and every girls perfect dress!” said another fan.

Plus, one eagle-eyed fan commented on the backdrop of Elsa’s update.

“Omg i feel like that pregnant lady in neon looking at you,” said a follower.

The “pregnant lady” that the follower referred to could be spotted in the second video. As Elsa walked around in her dramatic outfit, there were various people who stopped to stare or take photos. One of those people happened to be a pregnant woman wearing a bright yellow dress. It was hard to see her expression, but she stood with her hands on her hips.

Meanwhile, there were also many fans that made jokes based on the videos.

“Me on my way to mcdonalds for the 4th time this week,” said a fan.

“Can I have your body? It’s for a school project,” asked another fan.

This update has only been live for 30 minutes, but it’s already been liked over 32,000 times.

Fans can hope for more updates from Elsa. She indicated that she’s heading to a red carpet event, so perhaps she’ll share photos from the event soon.