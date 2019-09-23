Sofia Vergara Cozies Up To Monica Bellucci In Fabulous Photos & Instagram Loses It

Sofia Vergara has been keeping her Instagram followers glued to their screens all day long. On Sunday, the bubbly Modern Family star treated fans to a total of four new updates spanning photos from her sensational public appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show at Milan Fashion Week.

While all of today’s photos have been reeling in some massive engagement from Sofia’s admirers, each of them racking up an impressive number of likes, one post in particular stands out as having the potential of becoming particularly memorable. Sofia caused a lot of sensation on Instagram with her latest update, which saw the Colombian-born beauty pose together with legendary Italian model and actress Monica Bellucci, also in attendance at the fashion event.

Shared earlier this evening with her legion of fans, the post was a triple update that featured two photos of Sofia and Monica. Snapped as they took in the Dolce & Gabbana show, the gorgeous ladies shared adjoining seats and cozied up to one another in the jam-packed room. The fabulous pictures drove fans into a frenzy, garnering more than 10,000 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted. And, given that both ladies looked nothing short of breathtaking in the shots, the overwhelming fan reactions were more than apt and well-deserved.

Both Sofia and Monica slayed the runway look, flaunting their ageless beauty in spectacular fashion. Each of the two ladies sported a stunning look designed to play up their gorgeous features and call attention to their enviable figures.

Sofia showed off her famous curves in a skintight strapless dress that sported a chic floral print. The 47-year-old stunner put on a very busty display in the form-fitting number, which boasted a sweetheart neckline that perfectly showcased her buxom curves. The Hot Pursuit actress completed the sexy look with a pair of chunky Mary Jane high heels in an elegant red color and accessorized with delicate pink drop-down earrings and a sparkling silver ring on her finger.

Meanwhile, Monica looked regal in a see-through black shirt that teased quite a bit of skin from underneath a layer of ruched chiffon. The ravishing 54-year-old actress paired the stylish top with a chic pant suit in a contrasting white color and added height to her statuesque frame with pastel-pink, open-toe pumps. A black chiffon scarf tied around her neck added extra sophistication to her refined look.

The Malena star also debuted a new hairstyle, swapping her trademark long locks for a youthful short bob. She rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and added bling to her glamorous outfit with large hoop earrings and a pair of statement rings on her fingers.

Needless to say, Sofia’s Instagram followers went crazy over the dazzling photos. Fans were left swooning after seeing the two stunning actresses posing side by side and immediately took to the comments section to express their admiration.

“Two goddesses sitting next to each other,” one person wrote under Sofia’s post.

“Wow Divas!!!!” was a second reply, followed by an OK-hand emoji and three heart-eyes emoji.

“Most favorite actresses,” read a third message,” trailed by a string of emoji of the heart, thumbs-up, and heart-eyes variety.

“Incomparable beauty!” commented a fourth Instagram user.

Both Sofia and Monica served up more photos from the Dolce & Gabbana show, including detailed views of their fabulous outfits, in their respective Instagram Stories.