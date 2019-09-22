‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Spills Out Of Camo Bikini That’s Way Small

Sky Days from Black Ink Crew is keeping her 3.8 million Instagram fans on their toes with a series of sultry photos lately. This included a couple of photos that showed her rocking a very small bikini.

The first photo that showed Sky in the outfit was posted five days ago, and it received over 103,000 likes.

She was spotted crouching close to the ground in a hallway, which was lined with striped tiles. The reality TV star rocked a camo-print bikini. The top was gray, white, and black. Meanwhile, the matching camo-print bikini bottoms were white, green, and yellow. The bottoms also featured thick, black straps with heart-shaped hardware.

Days’ bikini top also mimicked the bottoms with a heart-shaped accent, which decorated her chest. There were three straps that were attached to the heart to keep it in place.

In addition to the swimsuit, Sky also wore a tan, short-sleeved jacket with patches on the shoulders. She left it unbuttoned.

Her hair was down, and she pursed her lips while rocking red lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and mascara.

And that’s not all, as the TV star shared another photo since then. It showed Sky rocking the same outfit. Except this time, she stood up and leaned against the wall. The new angle revealed that the wall had gold and white stripes, while she rocked a pair of red heel boots. She closed her eyes, while managing to give a full pout.

Days also placed her left arm behind her back, while propping up her left leg. Beside her to her left, you could see a large, photographic print of a nature scene with water.

Fans seemed to really like the photo, with many people sharing their compliments in the comment section.

“Woah, you’re literally perfect! Is this love? Cause i gotta know,” asked a fan.

Others focused on the captions, where Day inserted a Virgo emoji.

“I’m pisces/ aquarius..SPECIAL.. I’m the only one who understands you,” said a follower.

“My birthday twin out birthday is tomorrow i love you my fellow beautiful Virgo goddess,” said another follower.

Plus, others talked about the tattoo artist’s good looks.

“D*mn Sky is the limit!!! She hit Different Different!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“You need to do your own calendar bet you make a killing n preview at your boutique,” suggested another fan.

While a calendar may not be on Sky’s to-do list, it seems that at the very least, that she will keep sharing sultry photos on social media.