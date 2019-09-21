Khloe Kardashian Explodes Out Of Corset To Recreate Anna Nicole Smith, Resemblance Is Trippy

Khloe Kardashian has given a nod to Anna Nicole Smith. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier today for a little dress-up. While the blonde bombshell look is one that Khloe tends to rock under her own identity, today the 35-year-old paid homage to deceased Playboy legend, Anna Nicole Smith. Khloe directly mentioned the former Playmate of the Year in her caption, with fans appearing to agree that she’d absolutely nailed the look.

The photos showed Khloe photographed relatively close-up and against a blue wall. The star had gone full bombshell with curled and shoulder-length blonde hair, with a pouf finish definitely enhancing the look. Khloe appeared in a tight and denim-fabric corset with a bustier-like feel, with the sexy upper reminding fans that ample assets aren’t just seen on Playboy models. The star’s cleavage was making quite a display, although Khloe had kept things classy. The mother of one delivered various facial expressions for her images, with one showing her looking to the side and others giving fans a direct gaze.

As Khloe stated in her caption, she was recreating Anna Nicole Smith’s look from her advertisement for denim giant, Guess. Of course, Khloe is familiar with that world with her own Good American line: the popular athleisurewear range retails plenty of jeans.

Instagram seems to have loved it. Of course, sister Kim swooped right in with a comment that quickly got upvoted.

“Twins!!!!! Omg she’s my fave and so are you,” the KKW beauty founder wrote.

“ICONIC,” another said.

“Wow” was another comment.

Khloe did appear to take the time to reply to some of her fans, leaving them sweet notes and emoji.

Given that some of Khloe’s recent social media updates have been slammed – fans seem to think the star has had a nose job – this update garnered more positive reactions.

Loading...

Khloe has had a rough time since becoming a mother to True – the star’s daughter was born in April of last year. With a baby daddy who was caught cheating twice, the star has had to reevaluate her family situation. As fans are likely aware, ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught cheating just days before Khloe gave birth. Khloe took her man back, but a cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods this year seemed to be the last straw. February marked the beginning of Khloe’s status as a single mother.

Fans seem to think that Khloe is coping just fine. From her motherhood to her style, this Kardashian seems solid. Khloe even made The Inquisitr‘s headlines just yesterday for a leopard-print look that absolutely slayed.

Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should follow her Instagram.