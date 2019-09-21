Hilde Osland Nearly Spills Out Of A Braless Cheetah Print Open Blazer

Though the weekend might mean rest and relaxation for most of the population, Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland went down to business. In a new post on Instagram, the blond beauty donned a chic blazer. In her trademark sizzling style, she went braless underneath, treating her fans to a cleavage-flaunting shot where she nearly spills out.

The business-like attire is a new look for the Scandinavian stunner, as she normally posts pictures flaunting her fabulous figure in yoga pants or bikinis, befitting an Australian transplant. Nevertheless, her 1.4 million followers are already going crazy for the new upload, and heaping praise on the buxom blonde.

In the picture, Hilde dons the aforementioned trendy blazer. It is a bright white color, with a cheetah-print pattern adorning the lapels. Hilde ups the sex appeal of the shot by keeping the blazer completely open and revealing that she is not only shirtless, but braless, underneath.

The result is that the blond beauty nearly spills out, to the delight of her fans.

Hilde accessorized the shot with a gold necklace that spells “Hilde” and a number of gold earrings. Her blond locks are wavy and side-swept as she cocks her head while looking into the camera.

Her tanned skin makes her blue eyes pop, and the blurry form of a bed can be seen in the background.

Within 15 minutes, the post already earned close to 5,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments. Many of them offered Hilde compliments on her stunning shot.

“You are smokin hot,” gushed a fan, with a fire and heart-eye emoji.

“So wild,” seconded another, also adding a number of fire emoji.

Others answered the question posted in her caption, in which she asked her followers what animal they would be.

“Wow. Just gorgeous and those beautiful eyes. I’d be a sloth,” answered one user, with two pink hearts and a smiley face.

“Black panther. Love this picture looking so good,” replied another, also with several pink hearts.

In the post, Hilde also tagged clothing company Fashion Nova. The brand often works with Instagram influencers, and its little surprise that they wanted to work with such a popular figure on the social media site.

Hilde has also worked with other companies, such as Cuspshe and Lounge Swim. In fact, she recently showcased an item from the former when she posed in a blue bikini covered in gold jewelry chains, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

It is also not the first time Hilde has wowed in animal print. She sent Instagram into a meltdown over the summer when she sizzled in leopard-print bikini.

Fans similarly loved the shot, and gave it over 53,000 likes.