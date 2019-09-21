‘Canadian Kim Kardashian’ Kami Osman Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top And Instagram Is In Love

Kami Osman knew how to reward her followers for a Friday treat: by uploading a sultry post where she looks just nearly ready to spill out of her top. The brunette bombshell flaunted her figure in a short video, and Instagram was melting over the sexy video.

That said, those coming across the clip might have to do a double take, as Kami looks eerily similar to another very famous celebrity — none other than Kim Kardashian West. The two look so similar that she has earned a plethora of nicknames, ranging from “Kim Kardashian’s Doppelgänger” to “The Canadian Kim Kardashian.”

However, though the two may look alike in features, Kami is sure to stake out her own style and personality, and accordingly has amassed a following of over 770,000 devoted fans.

It’s easy to see why she would earn admirers from her latest upload. In the video, Kami wears a very low cut black strapless top. It is slightly too small, and thus makes sure to showcase to her cleavage to its best advantage. Kami also angles her camera to make sure that it captures the most of her insane curves.

The hottie completed the look with natural straight hair, sunglasses, and handbag. Her jewelry included a number of stacked rings, gold earrings, and a snake necklace.

Within half an hour, the post already earned nearly 3,000 likes and just shy of 20 comments, as Kami bragged in her caption that she was in a “great mood.”

“Well looking the way you do you should be feeling great,” a besotted fan returned, with two heart-eye faces and two bicep emoji.

“And you look fabulous per usual,” seconded another, adding a red heart.

“Love you,” concluded a third, with the heart-eye face.

Though Kami’s social media presence is not quite up to the level of her famous look-alike, she has been slowly and steadily growing her following thanks to a number of sultry shots. The brunette bombshell has an incredibly fabulous figure, and she has no qualms flaunting it in a number of bikinis and other revealing outfits.

She also mourned the end of “Hot Girl Summer” with a sizzling bikini pic, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Kami looks so similar to Kim that she was once even invited to cameo on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, Kami’s relationship with the famous family did not end there. She was at one point linked to Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, a relationship which earned her some headlines. She also recently called out Kim for allegedly stealing her style in her outfit to the Met Gala.