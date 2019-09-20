Blonde Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Killer Curves In Flirty Pink Bikini Bottoms

Anna Nystrom is turning up the heat on her Instagram page yet again.

The blonde bombshell has been driving her fans wild daily shots of herself showing off her incredible figure, and the latest addition to the collection shared on Friday, September 20 certainly followed suit.

According to its geotag, the snap was captured in Greece, possibly meaning that Anna was on vacation from her native Sweden for the weekend. The camera caught the babe posing in the middle of an open doorway with the sunlight providing a natural spotlight on her lower body, which was left almost completely exposed in Anna’s barely there ensemble for the day that left very little to the imagination.

The Swedish beauty sent pulses racing in her skin-baring look that was an instant hit with her 8.1 million followers on the social media account. The outfit consisted of a simple cropped white t-shirt with a square neckline that grazed just to the middle of her torso, leaving more than an eyeful of her flat midsection and sculpted abs very much within eyesight for her fans to ogle in.

Her lower half provided a seriously NSFW element to the look, as Anna wore nothing more than a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that showed some serious skin. The minuscule, light pink garment covered only what was necessary as the model stared down the camera with a sensual look, leaving her curvy derriere and toned legs bare for her audience to see thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its thick waistband was adorned was of a frilly, ruffled style that added a flirty element to the piece, and sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist even more.

Anna kept her look simple, opting to skip adding any accessories to let her killer curves take center stage. Her long, platinum blonde hair was worn down, and spilled over her shoulders all the way down to her waist. She also sported a full face of makeup consisting of a light pink lip, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the social media sensation’s page was a big hit with her millions of fans. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued over 59,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration to the comment section as well, where the showered the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called Anna a “goddess.”

Loading...

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” commented a third.

Anna often flaunts her impressive physique on social media, much to the delight of her fans. Just yesterday, she showed off her famous silhouette again with another sexy snap that saw her posing on her bed in a tight lace bodysuit — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.