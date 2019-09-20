Dolly Castro Bursts Out Of Impossibly Small Pink Bra & Insanely Sexy Leggings

Once again, Dolly Castro is proving that even workout gear is sexy.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Dolly is one of the most popular fitness models on the planet. Castro has a following of over 6.2 million on Instagram alone and pretty much everything that she does earns her plenty of attention from her fans. While the model loves to pose for fashion-forward photos, showing off her amazing figure — she also sizzles in workout-chic ensembles as well.

In one of the most recent images that was shared for fans, Castro poses in sunny Laguna Beach, California. In the stunning shot, the model strikes a pose on what appears to be an outdoor trail and she shows off her amazing figure in a pair of insanely tight grey yoga pants that accentuate her beautiful curves. Her toned and tanned abs are also on display in the snapshot while she pairs the look with a tiny pink bra that features a criss-cross pattern on it and she nearly busts out of the top.

She holds her cell phone in one hand and flashes her gorgeous manicured nails toward the camera. The model completes the look by wearing her long, dark locks down and curled as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 11,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments in just a short time of going live.

Some followers commented on the photo to gush over Castro’s amazing figure while countless others commented on the podcast that she was promoting in the caption of the shot. A few more had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Good morning gorgeous. Have a great day,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji.

“Hip hop!! Straight up it’s my Birthday today! You look so beautiful!,” another chimed in.

“You’re looking Gorgeous and Lovely,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Dolly flaunted her amazing figure in another sexy outfit, this time one that was a little bit more dressy. In the sexy photo, the bombshell sizzled in a two-piece snakeskin set that showed off her killer legs in an insanely short skirt with a gold belt wrapped around her waist. On top, she donned a matching snakeskin jacket that hit around her naval and underneath, she wore a lacy black top.

Not surprisingly, the photo racked up over 32,000 likes and well over 600 comments.