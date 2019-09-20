Kourtney Kardashian Reminds Everyone That She May Be The Hottest Sister In Busty Workout Bra

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted leaving the gym after a workout this week in Los Angeles, and she commanded attention in one of her hottest looks ever, which may remind fans that she’s not out of the running to be the hottest Kardashian-Jenner sister.

The Daily Mail reports that Kourtney was photographed by the paparazzi on Wednesday as she left a boxing studio after getting in a sweaty workout with Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq.

Kourtney was seen wearing a pair of skintight black leggings for her sweat session, which she paired with one of the sexiest black sports bras she’s ever donned.

Kardashian’s ample cleavage was on full display in the ensemble, as were her toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. The reality star also showcased her lean legs and curvy booty in the outfit.

Kourtney accessorized her gym look with a pair of trendy sunglasses and some black sneakers. He had her long, shiny hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head as the straight, dark strands fell down her back.

The mother-of-three also rocked a natural makeup look for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Malika rocked a pair of black leggings, a cleavage-baring top, and a black and white windbreaker jacket over top. She also wore black sneakers on her feet and had her hair pulled halfway back behind her head.

It seems that Kourtney is working hard to keep her bikini body in shape, especially since she’s been flaunting it so much as of late. Recently, Kardashian held a pool party in honor of her lifestyle blog, Poosh, and has been sharing an array of photos of herself rocking skimpy swimwear online.

However, although Kourt is one of the hottest women in Hollywood she’s still single. Kardashian hasn’t dated anyone publicly since ending her 2-year relationship with Younes Bendjima last year, and she’s said to be fine with that.

Loading...

“As of right now, Kourtney isn’t dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to. She’s enjoyed dating in the past, but right now, she is content with her life and her family,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine, adding that Kardashian is “waiting for someone who is a good fit for her and her family and not just a fling.”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s hottest looks by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her Instagram account.