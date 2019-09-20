Maren Morris Shows Off Legs & Cleavage In Low-Cut, Skimpy Dress

Country music singing sensation Maren Morris has set Instagram on fire with her latest Instagram upload and it comes as no surprise.

The “My Church” hitmaker performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and stunned in an eye-catching garment. Morris rocked a tiny, short green dress which showed off her incredible legs. It was very low-cut from the top which grabbed a lot of attention to her bare chest and cleavage. The “I Could Use a Love Song” songstress sported wavy hair and kept it down.

In her Instagram shot, Morris posed with her hand on her hip, looking very sophisticated.

Within eight hours, her post racked up over 60,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Tinker bell meets Mother of Dragons vibes,” one user wrote.

“This entire look is a mood you damn queen you,” another shared.

“Absolutely stunning!! You were incredible tonight,” a third mentioned.

“Hot dayumm,” a fourth fan commented.

“You look like Tinker Bell!!! So pretty,” a fifth follower remarked.

Morris’ performance can be found on Jimmy Kimmel’s official YouTube account.

She is no stranger to showing off her legs, as she previously uploaded a photo of herself on tour in a tiny multicolored dress, as The Inquisitr noted.

Earlier this year, the “Seeing Blind” talent did a topless photoshoot for Playboy Magazine, per The Inquisitr. In the interview, she got candid about oral sex and stated that you should dump someone if they aren’t willing to go “down” on you regularly.

“I would say that if you’re in a relationship and that person isn’t going down on you on the regular, dump them,” Morris declared.

“If it doesn’t happen enough early on, you know what you’re getting for the rest of it. A selfish lover is a no-go from the get-go.”

She announced that “Islands In The Stream” icon Dolly Parton had a big reason why she did the photoshoot in the first place.

Morris has cemented herself as one of country music’s biggest modern-day acts, achieving five singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, per Billboard. On the Country Airplay chart, she has had three No. 1’s – “I Could Use a Love Song,” “GIRL,” and “Craving You,” her collaboration with Thomas Rhett – and five top 10 hits.

Her albums, Hero and GIRL, both entered the top five on the U.S. Billboard 200.

On Spotify, she currently has over 14.8 million monthly listeners. “The Middle,” her single with Zedd and Grey remains her most popular on the app.

To keep up with Maren Morris, follow her Instagram account.