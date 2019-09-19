Adult Film Star Known As ‘Bridget The Midget’ Arrested, Charged With Stabbing Boyfriend In The Leg

Adult film star Bridget Powers — known as “Bridget the Midget” in her work — has been arrested after police in Las Vegas say she stabbed her boyfriend in the leg during a fight.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources in Las Vegas were called to a home early on Wednesday after neighbors reported hearing screaming and breaking glass. They found that the couple had gotten into a violent spat and the unnamed man had suffered a stab wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Powers was arrested on a number of charges related to the fight.

Powers appeared in a number of adult movies since breaking into the industry in 1999, gaining fame and playing off her 3-foot-9 size. The adult film star, whose real name is Cheryl Murphy, later found crossover success with appearances in the movie S.W.A.T. and the television show The Surreal Life.

As the Mirror noted, Powers remained famous in recent years and was hired to perform at singer Rihanna’s 22nd birthday party. Pictures from the party showed the tattooed Bridget giving Rihanna a lap dance, which the report noted was a surprise from her boyfriend at the time.

“The mini-gift was laid on by Rihanna’s new love, LA Dodgers baseball star Matt Kemp, 25. He also got her a stiletto-topped cake in the shape of shoe boxes in recognition of her passion for footwear,” the report noted. ‘More than 40 friends clapped along to Rihanna’s song ‘So Hard’ as she raised a champagne flute to diddy dancer Bridget, 29.”

The report cited another partygoer who said Rihanna loved the surprise and found it hysterical. Bridget Powers has remained active in touring the country, performing as an exotic dancer and making appearances at nightclubs and adult film conventions.

Mark's fav porn star, Bridget The Midget, was arrested yesterday for stabbing her boyfriend! pic.twitter.com/qXPjiCND7A — The Morning X w/ Mark & Chris (@89XMorningX) September 19, 2019

Powers’ arrest comes just one day after another tragic story to strike the adult film industry. As The Inquisitr noted, adult film star Jessica Jaymes was found dead in her home in California. A friend had gone to check on Jaymes after not having heard from the actress in a few days, and found her unconscious in her home. Jaymes was pronounced dead at the scene, and her death was believed to have been from natural causes.

Bridget Powers has been arrested on a charge of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon. As of Thursday morning she was being held in the Clark County Jail on $35,000 bond.