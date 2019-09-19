‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Drops Jaws On Instagram In Nothing But A Towel

Sports Illustrated cover girl, Camille Kostek clearly knows how to get her followers’ attention on Instagram.

On Thursday, the blonde bombshell dropped jaws on the social media platform when she posted a picture where she’s seemingly wearing nothing but a towel wrapped around her golden tresses. She’s standing in front of a mirror in the shot, but you can see her reflection smiling back at the camera. There are also words on the mirror, apparently written in lipstick.

“You know where to find me,” it reads.

Fans gushed over the alluring black-and-white photo in the comments.

“You got any water? Cause this is spicy,” wrote one fan.

“It’s not fair how gorg you are,” another commented.

“Iconic photo,” a third fan wrote.

“You look so beautiful!!” a fourth fan commented before adding a string of appreciative emoji.

It seems that Camille has a thing for posting sexy mirror photos on her Instagram page. As The Inquitsir previously reported, she recently shared an eye-catching photo of herself rocking a sheer lacy bralette which you can only see thanks to a mirror reflection. That photo has racked up over 40,000 likes and more than 250 comments since the day it was posted.

According to the caption on her most recent post, it looks like the photo above is part of an editorial spread for Ocean Drive Magazine, a publication based in Miami, Florida. The magazine posted a couple of additional pictures from the shoot on their Instagram page, and in one of them, the former cheerleader cuts a striking pose wearing a flattering white bodysuit and shiny silver jacket. In another, she plays pool in a fitted crop top and leggings while giving the camera a smoldering stare. In the third, she’s lying on a bed in a dangerously short, striped mini dress.

Although fan comments often still mention him, Camille Kostek has come a long way from being considered just “Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend.” That’s due in large part to the huge strides that she’s made in her swimsuit modeling career, one of those accomplishments being the aforementioned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

And it seems that “Gronk” has been supportive of the success that Camille has had and has even given her great advice behind the scenes.

As TMZ reported earlier this year, she has said that early on, modeling agencies told her that she needed to lose weight before she could have any chance in the industry. But the former Boston Patriots tight end told her to reject those suggestions.

“I was like, I just don’t want to do that,” she said of the weight loss recommendation in an interview with Mark Dohner’s Livin’ Large podcast. “[Gronk] was like, ‘Do you even want a body like that?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t even want you to be like that.'”