Julianne Hough ‘Gets Grounded’ By Lying Down While Baring Her Chest

Julianne Hough has been busy entertaining her 4.9 million Instagram followers in very exciting ways as the beautiful blonde was photographed while engaging in some extreme poses. For instance, on September 16, the America’s Got Talent judge took on a variation on the lotus position for her social media post, according to The Inquisitr.

In order to accomplish this difficult pose, she needed to spread her legs as much as possible and then put her hands behind her back while throwing her head back as far as she could — not an easy task for anyone, limber or not.

Wednesday’s pose from Julianne was much simpler. For each of three different images in one social media post, the former Dancing with the Stars pro lay flat on her back, her bare chest very much in evidence. That is because the frock that she rocked was mostly made of golden mesh. The garment featured an extremely low neckline that indicated Julianne was not wearing a bra. The shiny outfit included very broad shoulders embellished with two-toned, pointy appliques.

The light was shining on the 31-year-old talent’s pretty face in such a way that her blue eyes seemed to be brighter than usual. She wore a face full of makeup featuring light pink shadow, white highlighter, black eyeliner, and black mascara. Her brows were perfectly shaped, her blushed face was on point, and her lips were painted with a pretty peach gloss.

Meanwhile, Julianne’s newly-sheered locks rocked a wet look. She wore her hair behind her ears as all the strands spread out on the floor on which she was lying while having her picture taken.

The first shot of the three had Julianne clutching her taut midsection as her other hand went limp. In the second image, she stared at the ceiling while one hand was held up to her shoulder. In the third image, she held the same pose as in the second image. However, she had her blue eyes mostly closed as she laughed so hard and so wide that her fans could see deep into her mouth to witness her tongue while her perfect white teeth were featured.

Not surprisingly, Julianne received plenty of feedback from among her fervent fans.

“You look STUN,” said one Instagram follower who added the hashtag “transform” as well as including a fire emoji.

“Gorgeous!! Can’t wait to watch!’ said another, referencing Julianne’s pending performance on the AGT finale.

“You’re always so happy and seem like such a lovely person,” said a third caring admirer.

Julianne Hough can be seen performing on and judging America’s Got Talent on September 18 at 8 p.m., EST, on NBC.