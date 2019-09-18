Instagram Vixen Constance Nunes Drops Jaws In See-Through Lingerie

Constance Nunes is one of the most stunningly beautiful women on social media, and her fans live for the moment when she posts a brand new photo or video to her Instagram account. Luckily for her followers, today was one of those days.

On Wednesday, Constance dropped a new photo, and she looks like a total bombshell as she sports nothing but a tiny piece of lingerie.

In the sexy snapshot, Nunes is seen standing in the doorway on a balcony as she reaches her toned arms up to hold onto the top of the door frame. She put all of her figure on full display as she sported a brown, one-piece see-through bodysuit that hugged all of her curves.

The lingerie flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, curvy booty, and long, lean legs as she turned her face toward the camera, wearing a sultry expression.

Contance had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also wore a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark brown color on her lips to complete the glam look.

“You should wear that on the show when you’re fixing cars,” one of Nunes’ Instagram followers said of the sexy lingerie in the comment section.

“Gorgeous as always,” one of Nunes’ fans wrote.

“Oh hi there hottie,” another social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance isn’t your average Instagram model who does nothing but post sexy selfies in bikinis. She’s actually a car mechanic who specializes in American muscle cars. She also stars on the Netflix series, Car Masters: From Rust to Riches, which follows the workers at Gotham Garage as they restore vintage vehicles.

However, she may be a car mechanic by day, but she moonlights as a smoking hot model who loves to post in racy ensembles such as bikinis, crop tops, and Daisy Dukes.

Unfortunately for fans holding out hope for some romantic time with Constance, the model is completely taken. She announced her marriage to her longtime love back in February by posting a photo of herself and her new husband wearing their wedding attire.

In true Constance Nunes fashion, she rocked a smoking hot see-through black lace wedding gown, and looked gorgeous while she said her vows.