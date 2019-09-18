Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Killer Body & Bare Face In Stunning New Shots

Georgia Gibbs is running around bare faced in a tiny bikini in one of her favorite countries. The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is gracing her Instagram fans’ feed with snippets of her adventure as she asks them to guess where she is. On Tuesday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that puts her perfect physique on full display, while proudly showing her makeup-free face.

In the first shot, Gibbs is standing on a beach as she holds a towel at 6 a.m., according to her caption. The model is rocking a black two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with thick straps that tie up behind her neck, while the bras press up against her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The bikini top has frilly details below the top’s triangle, in addition to a tying in the front into a bow that dangles onto her stomach, giving the suit a romantic touch.

Gibbs teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose straps features the same frilly details at the top while sitting high on her sides and lower at the front. This style of bikini bottoms help showcase Gibbs’ full hips while contrasting them with her slender midsection.

According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Kasakai Swimwear, a Los Angeles-based brand. As of the time of this writing, the post — which Gibbs shared with her almost 700,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 19,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 230 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the blonde Aussie took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and also to try to guess where she was.

One user managed to guess that the model was in Italy, which proved to be the right answer. Outside of that, compliments and emoji pour in.

“Stunning and radiating such amazing vibes,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart and a fairy emoji.

“You are seriously so pretty omg,” another one chimed in, adding a star-struck emoji after the words.

While Gibbs’ makeup-free face doesn’t show it, the model has previously opened up about struggling with severe acne, as The Inquisitr has reported. Late last year, the model addressed her issues on her Instagram, sharing the hardships and tips for dealing with the issue.