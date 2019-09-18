Dua Lipa Wows In Sheer Lace Bra & Shorts At London Fashion Week

Dua Lipa is one of the many high-profile names that attended London Fashion Week and attended the Burberry fashion show.

In Lipa’s latest Instagram upload, the “Hotter Than Hell” songstress is wearing a black lace bra and see-through shorts with an off the shoulder black, grey, and white jumper over the top. She accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and small pair of earrings while rocking her brunette hair up, scraped off her face. Dua looks super elegant and very fresh-faced.

She attached a photo of her inside the event with Latin hitmaker Rosalia and Hunter Schafer.

Within a day, the post racked up over 1 million likes, proving that Dua is one of music’s most impactful stars on social media.

“Miss u I’m Bored!” Miley Cyrus wrote.

“This hair and makeup is the dream,” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Cannot deal with the epicness of that second pic,” a third mentioned.

“You are unreal,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Damn girl! You golden,” a fifth follower commented.

Dua is not only hot property in the world of music but also in fashion. She recently dropped her own clothing line with Pepe Jeans and showed off her abs in the sizzling hot photoshoot, per The Inquisitr.

She is also currently the face of the new YSL fragrance, Libre.

Lipa released her self-titled debut album in 2017 which contained the hugely successful singles “Be The One,” “New Rules,” and “IDGAF.”

She opened up about her second album which she insisted will be out very soon, per The Inquisitr.

“My new record is still pop and it is really fun, but it is definitely more conceptual. I had the album title and went from that. After listening to it, it kind of feels like a dancercise class [laughs],” the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” hitmaker revealed.

Loading...

“I ended up listening to Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt. It sounds like such a crazy clash of styles, but that’s just how I like to do things.”

On Spotify, she currently has over 27.6 million monthly listeners. Her most popular song at the moment is her collaboration with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

According to The Official Charts, Dua has achieved two No. 1 singles — “New Rules” and “One Kiss” and a total of six top 10 singles. She has spent 156 weeks within the top 40, proving to be a massive success commercially.

She is currently dating Anwar Hadid who was photographed with at New York Fashion Week.

To stay up to date with Dua Lipa, follow her Instagram account.