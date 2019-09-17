Ariel Winter Flaunts Weight Loss Wearing Skintight Overalls In L.A.

Ariel Winter has been lighting up Los Angeles with her sexy looks as of late, and last week was no different. The Modern Family star was spotted heading to lunch on Sunday, and looking stylish in the process.

Life & Style reports that Ariel was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out to grab a bite to eat in Beverly Hills on September 15. The actress grabbed attention as she pulled up to the eatery wearing a comfy and casual look that showcased her recent weight loss and hourglass figure.

In the photos, Ariel wore a pair of skintight black overalls with a barely-there black shirt underneath. Ariel’s tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs were on full display in the ensemble, as well as her toned arms.

Ariel wore her long, dark hair up in a messy bun on top of her head, and she sported a no-makeup look for the outing. She wore no jewelry, but did rock a pair of black and white slip-on shoes to complete her look as she handed her keys to the valet and carried her phone in her hand with a smile on her face.

Ariel’s ensemble really flaunted her recent weight loss, which Buzzfeed reports she opened up about on social media when fans asked her why she was so thin.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off,” Ariel stated.

“The change in medication instantly made me drop all the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. While I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” the TV personality added.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Ariel seems to feel great and confident in her newly slimmed down body, and has been posting the photos to prove it on social media.

This week Ariel sent Instagram into a meltdown when she shared an update that featured herself busting out of a tiny white top, showcasing her ample cleavage. In addition, last week she flaunted her bare backside in a revealing dress on the social media platform.