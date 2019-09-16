Australian Model Madi Edwards Spills Out Of Sheer White Top, Sparking Instagram Frenzy

Australian model Madi Edwards caused a frenzy among her 689,000 followers on Instagram with her latest post on the popular social media platform.

In the picture, Edwards wore a sheer white eyelet ruffled sleep tank top, which dipped down to show off her ample cleavage. She clipped back her long blonde locks which fell in waves around her shoulders with two sparkly pins. Around her neck, the model wore various gold necklaces, and in her ears, she sported small dangly earrings. Peach eyeshadow and corner highlights helped made Edwards’s gorgeous eyes pop in the picture while nude gloss drew attention to her full lips.

In her caption, the model noted that her outfit came from Mura Boutique while her hair and makeup look came from hairstylist Alarna Taylor. In the comments, Taylor responded to Edwards tagging her with an “ok” emoji and smiley face kiss emoji.

More than 5,500 people took a moment to press the “like” button to express their appreciation for the gorgeous image. Dozens also left supportive comments for the model.

“Your beauty kills me,” replied a fan.

“You are the sweetest and most beautiful woman in the world,” exclaimed another.

“Face of an angel,” declared a pleased follower.

In her Instagram story, Edwards showed off multiple summer outfits she wore for her photoshoot for Mura Boutique. One fun look featured a v-neck, tie waist white and tan striped dress. Another chic outfit the model wore was a white button-up mini skirt paired with a tiny green and white striped ribbed knit tank top.

Then she showed some of the unfinished images, and in one group, Edwards sported a tiny white tube top paired with light green, high waisted shorts, and a matching blazer, which she wore open. The look showed off her toned midsection. A final look the model shared featured a white crochet cropped tank top paired with wide-leg white linen pants that showed off her golden, sunkissed skin. She also shared multiple video clips of herself in action modeling during the shoot in various beautiful summer ensembles.

After the hard day’s work, Edwards relaxed with a glass of wine, a pretzel snack mix, and the book, The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. She stated that she’s in love with the book. Finally, after all that, she noted that Virgin Airlines lost two of her bags, which meant she would have to fly without her essentials.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Edwards thrilled her fans over the weekend with a cute shot of herself in a white bikini.