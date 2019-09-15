Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Falls Out Of Bikini While Sunbathing

Farrah Abraham is back in a bikini. The former Teen Mom OG star is a known swimwear lover – enough bikini snaps of Farrah in Dubai this summer seem to have solidified that this 28-year-old is at her happiest in a two-piece. Farrah has taken to her Instagram stories for a reminder that she’ll rock the tiniest bikinis around, with a brand new photo of the star posted today appearing to do just that.

Farrah’s photo showed her in selfie mode. The Nebraska native was in full sunbathing mode, with the star seeing lying back and soaking up rays. With super-bronzed and oiled-up skin, it looked like Farrah was embracing the sunshine with full force. She also appeared semi-smiling and possibly talking as the camera took her flushed face in. A digitally-placed image of a sunshine face appeared in the left corner of the image, although eyes may well have been on the star’s eye-popping cleavage that somewhat seemed to be falling out of her bikini top. Farrah’s black swimwear was being owned, though – if anyone can rock tiny swimwear, it’s this former MTV face.

Farrah accompanied her story with some text.

“Farrah ‘n’ Sunshine Day @farrahabraham” appeared in white letters, alongside what appeared to be encouragement for her fan page to repost the image.

Given that the snap does not currently appear on the fan page listed, it may well be that Farrah’s fans have some work to do.

Farrah has been making headlines of late. The star traveled to the Venice Film Festival with daughter Sophia, where red carpet moments saw the two pose in sweet moments. That said, with a high-profile wardrobe malfunction that saw Farrah flash her nether regions, the Italian appearance proved a talking point for other reasons. Following the Venice Film Festival, Farrah and Sophia traveled to Paris, France, although it looks like Farrah is back home – The Inquisitr recently reported Farrah taking to social media with a vegan cheese-tasting video, although the result appeared to generate some slamming.

Loading...

For many fans of Teen Mom, Farrah comes as a hot topic. The star appeared to exit the MTV franchise with a somewhat-disgraced status earlier this year – with internet-circulated sex tapes and highly-raunchy social media, the star’s place on a parenting show may no longer have found itself welcome. Fans also seem obsessed over the way in which Farrah raises daughter Sophia. This child seems to make many promotional social media appearances – alongside public ones – with some fans appearing to express worry on Sophia’s behalf.

Farrah does include Sophia in some of her social media updates – Venice provided some lovely ones – although for this particular Instagram story, Farrah seemed to be solo.