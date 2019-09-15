Miranda Lambert Sizzles In Cheetah Print Daisy Dukes & Fishnet Stockings On Stage

Country bombshell Miranda Lambert recently surprised her 3.7 million Instagram followers with a picture-packed update from the first two nights of her “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour. The blonde beauty gushed about how the tour was going so far in the caption. She also made sure to tag plenty of the individuals involved, from Levi’s, who created custom shorts for her, to the companies that created her custom shirt, jumpsuit and more.

In the first shot in the series, Lambert rocked a pair of cheetah-print Daisy Dukes that hugged her curves to perfection. She added a bit more edge to the look by wearing bedazzled fishnet tights under the short shorts, and added a punch of color with a patterned shirt knotted at her waist. Her blonde locks hung loose as she belted into a microphone in the moment captured on stage.

The second look featured Lambert beside two other artists, and her curvaceous legs were on display in the Daisy Dukes as she strummed her guitar.

The third shot featured an outfit change, as Lambert rocked a custom jumpsuit with fringe detailing and fabric that sparkled under the stage lights. Lambert finished the post off by sharing a few more shots of her and her team on stage, performing for the eager audience.

Lambert’s fans loved the post, and it quickly racked up over 34,000 likes within just three hours. Her fans filled the comments section with compliments, both about Lambert’s beauty and about her skills as a performer, from the individuals who had a chance to actually be at the live shows.

“Great show last night and standing by your hottie husband wasn’t so bad either,” one follower commented.

Lambert herself actually responded to that particular fan’s comment.

“yeah he sure is easy on the eyes,” she replied.

Another follower was eagerly awaiting the show she had tickets to.

Loading...

“See you Friday on Ohio, we’re ready to party!”

Another fan shared a sweet message about how meaningful the show was to her.

“This show was seriously such an inspiration. In a world where people are so quick to berate and belittle, watching a stage full of women uplift not only each other but an entire arena was awe-inspiring. Being there with three generations of powerful women (my mom, me, and pregnant with baby Ella) was something I’ll never forget. Thank you for putting together a show that was much needed for this world.”

Lambert has been sharing some majorly sexy looks lately. As The Inquisitr reported, the blonde bombshell rocked a figure-hugging dress, fishnet stockings and red stiletto heels in a recent Instagram post promoting one of her singles. Fans were drooling over how incredible the country babe looked in the snap.