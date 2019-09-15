Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts All Kinds Of Curves In Sexy Poolside Photo, Instagram Can’t Deal

Kourtney Kardashian has been killing it on social media lately. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the fashion icon and socialite was recently dubbed the hottest Kardashian after she posted a makeup-free photo that sent Instagram into meltdown mode. Shared with fans on September 13, the snapshot ended up garnering more than 1.1 million likes and an overwhelming amount of replies, as fans took to the comments section by the masses to praise Kourtney for her natural beauty.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reeled in the same level of engagement with a set of bikini shots shared on the previous day. Snapped by 7-year-old daughter Penelope while the family was vacationing in the Italian resort town of Santa Margherita Ligure, the photos left fans completely entranced, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Her latest Instagram update – also a bikini shot – appeared to be in a similar vein, racking up more than 742,000 likes within a few hours of having been posted. Unlike the candid family photos that caused such a sensation on Instagram, the new snap was taken by a professional photographer and bore the creative touch of Sofia Malamute. Captured in a bid to promote Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand, the picture portrayed the mother-of-three looking like a snack as she posed poolside in a chic, pastel yellow bikini.

Kourtney certainly did justice to the moniker of “most beautiful Kardashian” that her fans so lovingly bestowed upon her. Photographed sitting on an elegant chaise lounge chair, the gorgeous brunette flaunted her fierce physique in the sophisticated pool attire, and left fans drooling over her hotness.

Proving to be a great ambassador to her brand, the reality TV star and entrepreneur made a splash with her sizzling look, which perfectly mirrored the Poosh style. Posing barefoot on a sumptuous terrace, Kourtney oozed carefree summer vibes as she soaked up the sun in the luxurious surroundings. She wore her long locks swept to the side in a sophisticated style that further enhanced her allure. Sporting what appeared to be a fresh-faced, makeup-free look, she stared at the camera with a smoldering gaze and sent temperatures soaring on Instagram.

The 40-year-old stunner put her jaw-dropping curves on full display as she showed off her elegant bathing suit, reminding everyone why she has amassed 81.5 million followers and counting. Made up of a balconette bikini top and high-waisted, high-cut bottoms, the stylish pool attire emphasized her taut waistline and shapely chest, while also calling attention to her curvaceous derriere.

Kourtney was the epitome of summer chic in the striking pastel bikini. The KUWTK star managed to look both classy and sexy in the flattering two-piece. Photographed in a mid-profile pose, the dark-haired beauty conveyed a lot of attitude through her elegant body language, while also flashing her killer abs and a serious amount of cleavage. Her seductive pose also highlighted her voluptuous thighs and chiseled hips.

As expected, fans were all over her smoking hot beach-babe look. Compliments started pouring in as soon as the photo went live, with people gushing over her incredible beauty.

“This look is everything,” one person wrote under the steamy photo, adding a raising-hands emoji for emphasis.

“Yesss queen,” was a second reply, trailed by a couple of sparkles emoji.

“Damn kourt,” penned a third fan, followed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow it’s the hottest girl on earth,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

“I wanna be this hot when I am [sic] MOM I’m not kidding,” remarked a fifth follower.

“Natural beauty. Do not lose it,” read a sixth message.

Meanwhile, another person quipped, “KOURTNEY IS THE MOST INTERESTING TO LOOK AT,” in a clap-back to Kim Kardashian, who called her sister “the least exciting to look at” on a recent season of KUWTK.

