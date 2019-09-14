Amber Rose, 9 Months Pregnant, Goes Braless & Bold In Fiery Red Dress To Grab Indian Food

Amber Rose will likely soon be making headlines for welcoming her second child. The model and mother of one is inching her way towards the very end of her pregnancy — at 9 months, Amber could give birth any day now. The 35-year-old has been spotted out and about in Van Nuys, California, with what appeared to be an outing that saw her chased by The Daily Mail‘s paparazzi.

As the newspaper reports, Amber was out getting Indian food with boyfriend Alexander Edwards. The couple seemed to be out to grab possibly spicy food, although Amber herself was spicing things up by virtue of her killer maternity look. The model had gone bold in a long and flowing dress in fiery red hues, although the maxi finish and loose fabrics in some parts seemed to see Amber comfortable. The model had put her cleavage on display, however. The dress showed Amber rocking a confident braless scenario, with a plunging neckline definitely showcasing the star’s famous assets. Also seen were Amber’s statement arm tattoos, plus her trademark blond and buzz-cut hair. Amber appeared to have gone low-frills on the makeup, although the report did note that the star added a little blush and mascara to her attractive features.

Amber was spotted holding a beverage and sipping through it from a straw. Given that the setting was sunny, Amber may well have needed some refreshment.

Amber has definitely been making the most of her giant bump. The star took to Instagram at the end of last month with a spread-leg bikini update. As that the post currently sits at over 950,000 likes, it’s fair to say that the update went down as a hit with her followers. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Amber has also sported some more toned-down looks, with the model seen rocking a powder-blue sweatsuit two days ago.

Amber has been documenting her pregnancy on social media with a fierce attitude and an honest vibe. Of course, her looks have taken in her brazen attitude, but fans seem to adore the bold finish. Amber joins the list of celebrities who have made headlines for their maternity wardrobes. Last year, Khloe Kardashian found herself turning heads as she paraded around an unborn True. Also known for looking stylish while pregnant have been Khole’s sisters,Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, actress Eva Longoria, and Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie.

Amber has 18.8 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Halle Berry, Christina Milian, and La La Anthony. Fans wishing to see more of Amber should follow her account.