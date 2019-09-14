Caitlyn Jenner Jokes That She Didn’t ‘Cut It Off,’ Says ‘I Just Retired It’

Caitlyn Jenner is getting candid about her not-so-former parts.

The former U.S. Olympic hero turned reality television star turned transgender advocate appeared at the Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin, where she took the podium to deliver a very frank update about the state of her body.

The minute-long clip shows Caitlyn apparently responding to some of the ribbing she had taken about her transition, and wanted to clarify that everything was still intact just the same way before she began living as a woman.

“All of you are making these silly comments and jokes about how I kind of … cut ‘it’ off,” Jenner said.”Let me remind you … ‘It’ made Kylie Jenner … the youngest self-made billionaire in history. ‘It’ made Kendall Jenner … the highest-paid model in the world.”

Jenner went on to say that “it” had done it job over the course of her life, and wasn’t going anywhere.

“I didn’t cut it off,” Jenner joked. “I just retired it.”

The clip of Caitlyn’s appearance can be seen below, and the Roast of Alec Baldwin will air on Sunday, September 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

While the Comedy Central roast may have provided a medium for Jenner to joke about the misconceptions, the reality television star has long been open about about her decision to stop living a lie. Jenner has spoken often about the conflicted feelings she had before transitioning to live as a woman, and now has embraced life as a transgender advocate.

And though “it” may be retired, Caitlyn Jenner may not be done having kids. As The Inquisitr reported, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is hoping to find a surrogate so she and her 22-year-old partner, Sophia Hutchins, can start a family of their own. A source close to Jenner told The Daily Mail that Caitlyn raised six biological kids and four stepchildren, but played a role as their father. She now wants to raise a child as a mother.

“Caitlyn and Sophia have spoken about starting a family together for the last year or so, and while Caitlyn’s already got ten children, she’s never had the chance to bring a child up in the role of a mother, which she’s always dreamed of doing,” the source said.

The report noted that most of Caitlyn’s adult children, along with ex-wife Kris Jenner, were not too warm on the idea of her having another child, but did not that Kim Kardashian was supportive of the idea.