Ariel Winter Slays In Risqué Tiny Purple Shorts During Shopping Trip

Ariel Winter was spotted as she hit up Los Angeles this week for a shopping trip. The actress sported a comfy and casual look, but still managed to show off her hourglass curves in the process.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Ariel was photographed by the paparazzi as she ran errands in L.A. on Thursday, September 12. The Modern Family star looked cute and blended in perfectly as she donned a pair of tiny purple shorts and a plain gray, short-sleeved t-shirt.

Winter’s ensemble flaunted her lean legs and tiny waist, and made her look like the girl next door, or as her TV character, Alex Dunphy.

Ariel accessorized her look with a pair of gray sneakers and some clear-rimmed eyeglasses. She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and over her shoulders as she strolled the streets.

At one point she carried some shopping bags in her hand, as well as her phone. The camera caught the tattoo she sports on her wrist.

Winter is often spotted out and about in California, whether she’s running errands or hitting the gym. She usually sports casual looks, which proves she looks great whether she dresses up or she dresses down.

The actress recently wowed fans in one of her dressier looks by sharing a throwback photo of herself rocking a revealing black dress that flaunted her bare backside, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Of course, Ariel’s fans loved the snap, but there are always haters in the world of social media.

Winter recently opened up to Us Weekly about how she handles online trolls.

“I try to not respond. I wanted to respond positively to people for a long time because I do feel that if you are sitting and sending somebody that message, there must be something you’re not getting in your life if you’re gonna send somebody that,” Ariel told the magazine.

“I have had those moments where I’ve responded and I have regretted to responding to some of them, not all, but some I have regretted. I’ve been like, ‘This is stupid. It’s unnecessary.’ I think as everybody knows, when somebody is posting that comment they want an argument, you know, they want you to respond,” she continued, revealing that most online haters want to see celebrities react to their rude comments.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Ariel Winter when Modern Family returns for its 11th and final season this fall on ABC.