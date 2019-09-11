Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Lingerie

Brazilian bombshell Erika Gray gave her fans an eyeful on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself rocking some very sultry lingerie in burgundy. The bra and panty set are connected with an array of straps that accentuate all of the petite model’s bodacious curves.

According to the caption, the lingerie is from Fashion Nova, a brand that’s well-known for sponsoring content among beauty and fashion influencers on Instagram. Although Erika didn’t share the name of the design, there’s a similar style on the website called the ‘Vixen Babe 2Pc Set,” which retails for $39.99.

But it’s very likely that most of the model’s followers didn’t notice the caption since they filled the comments section with praise for her physical beauty. Several fans flooded the post with heart, fire and heart-eye emoji and the people who used their words were very effusive with their compliments.

“You are so unreal omg so breathtakingly gorgeous,” one clearly infatuated fan wrote.

“My beautiful and sexy love,” another commented before adding a couple of drooling emoji.

“Perfect body,” another wrote.

She has also previously modeled a similar strappy lingerie style from Fashion Nova on her Instagram page that got lots of love as well.

Erika is likely accustomed to this attention her photos get on the social media platform since she regularly posts photos of herself rocking skimpy outfits that flaunt her enviable figure.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, about a week ago, Erika posted a photo of herself rocking a red snakeskin bikini near a pool. Her caption reveals that the fiery hot swimsuit is from Shein that currently retails for $11 on their website.

The style features a high-cut bikini bottom and the top has underwire for extra support. It’s also available in a variety of prints such as leopard-print, plus white, yellow and green snakeskin.

The comments on this post were just as enthusiastic as her most recent one.

“I can’t stop thinking about you. I love you so,” wrote one fan who seemed almost intoxicated with admiration for Erika.

While a lot of her content is sponsored by brands like Fashion Nova, Shein and Bang Energy. Erika also uploads Instagram photos that are just meant to engage her 2.3 million followers. And some of them are a bit cryptic too, hinting that there’s more to her than meets the eye. In July, she posted a photo of a woman bathing in a pool of glitter under a moon made of glitter. Erika left the caption blank except for a twinkling star emoji and turned off the comments, leaving her fans no choice but to guess the reason why she posted a photo so different from her regular content.