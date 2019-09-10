Dolly Castro Flaunts Curves In Floral Jumper & Instagram Is Loving It

Dolly Castro has a knack for looking sensational in just about everything she wears. On Tuesday, she updated her Instagram with a photo that put her amazing figure on display.

In the post, Castro was inside, standing next to a stairway with a chair situated next to it. She wore a colorful floral jumper short outfit that looked amazing on her. The piece featured a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage. The shorts, which featured a cuff, showed off the model’s shapely legs. The piece cinched around Castro’s middle, calling attention to her slender waist. The white fabric featured green and orange floral patterns, giving off a tropical, summer vibe. The fabric also accentuated Castro’s smooth, bronzed skin.

Castro wore a full face of makeup with smokey eyes and a nude color on her lips. She wore her long hair down in loose waves. She accessorized the look with a pair of dangle earrings, a gold bracelet and a watch. On her feet, she wore a pair of brown slip-on sandals with a heel. The beauty smiled at the camera as she looked like she was about to step out for a day of fun.

Fans loved the outfit.

“Pretty and classy,” one admirer wrote.

I love this outfit,” one follower said, while another follower said she loved the look.

Other fans took a moment to gush about how pretty Castro looked in the snap.

“What a bomb,” wrote one fan.

“Somebody call the Fire Department!” one admirer quipped.

“You look amazing like always queen,” wrote one fan.

Castro always does manage to look sensational in her posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Castro recently rocked a tiny bikini. In the photo, she showed off her stretch marks proudly.

Along with looking fabulous, the social media sensation often offers inspiration to her followers.

In a recent post, she encouraged her fans to be persistent when it came to attaining their goals.

“We all started somewhere, we have all f*cked up, but the goal is to never give up and always keep pushing yourself to be the best version you can be remember strength comes from facing adversity,” she said, adding that strength comes from rebuilding yourself daily.

Castro, who founded Bars and Branches fitness apparel, also has a YouTube channel where she shares workouts and challenges for her followers.

Fans wanting to keep up with Castro can follow her Instagram account.