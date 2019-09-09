‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Shows Off ‘Game Day Glam’ Look In Hot New Photo

While her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, retired from the NFL last season, Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek is still a big football fan.

Over the past few weeks, the Sports Illustrated model has been showing off her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits, promoting different spreads from various magazines as well as some events that she has recently attended. But earlier today, the blond bombshell shared a photo of her “game day glam” look, tagging herself at Gillette Stadium — home of the New England Patriots.

In the stunning new shot, the model poses at a side angle, leaning her chin on her shoulder and looking straight into the camera. She appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup, including blush and lip gloss. The beauty wears her long, blond locks down and curled for the photo op and gives a slight smile for her admirers.

For the look, she rocks a tie-dye crop top that hits above her navel. Though the top is tie-dye, it is unclear if it’s some sort of special Patriots gear — the graphic on the front is not visible. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her loyal fans, attracting over 19,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments.

Some of Camille’s fans took to the photo to gush over her amazing figure, while countless others commented on the fact that she’s still rooting for the New England Patriots. A few others had no words for the shot, and commented with emoji instead.

“I adore you. So beautiful,” one Instagram fan raved.

“Please get Rob back out there with Tom one more time! I know you are the only one that could possibly convince him…,” another follower wrote.

“Pats Nation is very happy!!,” one more wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille has been posing for — and sharing a number of photos from — various events that she has attended as of late. One recent photo in particular garnered her a ton of attention from fans. In that gorgeous post, the model shared side-by-side photos of herself while clad in the same sexy outfit. The photo on the left showed Camille striking a pose in front of a red step and repeat as she put one hand on her hip and the other at her side. She was all smiles for the shot, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled as well as a face full of fresh and beautiful makeup. She completed the look with a skintight blue dress and white high heels.