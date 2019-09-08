Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Instagram In Liquid-Effect Black Latex Dress

Kourtney Kardashian’s style game is definitely on-trend. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might don athleisure looks for her coffee runs and outings with the kids, but this 40-year-old can up the ante. Kourtney has taken to Instagram with a photo of what she wore last night — a reminder to her fans of just how glam the eldest Kardashian sister can be. Suffice it to say that the star’s soirée with sister Khloe Kardashian didn’t see her rocking sweatpants.

Kourtney’s photos showed her making her way across a room, most likely in the Poosh CEO’s home. The brunette was rocking a super-sexy and strapless black dress, with a latex finish giving off a liquid-effect feel. The clingy number was ticking boxes — hugging Kourtney’s every curve, with a dangerously low neckline. The star seemed to have channeled the wet effect into her hair as well. Kourtney’s dark locks were slicked to either side of her shoulders and a center part. The star paired her dress with strappy black heels. A disposable camera held in her hand added a pop of green to the image. Kourtney opted to travel light — she didn’t have a handbag with her.

A caption from the star informed fans that her night had been spent with 35-year-old sibling Khloe, although there was no indication as to where the duo actually went.

Kourtney’s post seems to have exploded on the social media site. The update managed to rack up over 242,000 likes within just one hour of going live, with the same time frame bringing over 940 fans into the comments section.

Responses poured in. While many fans simply praised the star for her wet-effect look, a fair few users made jokes regarding the camera. As it is somewhat unusual to see this star’s glammed-up look without a statement handbag, for many fans, the camera seemed to be a good substitute. There were plenty of comments that dubbed the photography tool as a purse.

Kourtney’s style is definitely unique. While her sister Kim is known for her eye-popping and daring style and Khloe is a fan of all things sporty or animal print, Kourtney seems to channel her own chic. The star is a huge fan of pantsuits paired with barely-there bras, as was seen in her social media updates several times throughout the month of August.

Given that Kourtney has three kids, a flourishing business, and her reality appearances, fans were likely pumped to see the star has let her hair down a bit.

