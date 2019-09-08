Investigators Believe It Is Unlikely Jennifer Dulos Will Be Found Alive

It is not likely that the missing mother of five will ever return home to her children.

Five Connecticut children have been without their mother since May 24. It was on that day that 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos went missing. She was last seen dropping her kids off at school and hasn’t been heard from since. There are many members of the community, as well as Jennifer’s family who are still holding out hope that she will be brought home safe. However, due to some of the pieces of evidence that investigators have found thus far, they are not positive about Jennifer after being found alive, according to NBC News.

It’s important to note that this is still a missing person’s investigation and not a murder investigation. This is because police have yet to locate a body. However, some of the evidence they’ve found makes it appear nearly impossible that Jennifer could be alive. On the night of her disappearance, law enforcement found significant amounts of Jennifer’s blood splattered on her garage floor. All signs pointed to a surprise attack. It was the sort of attack that she would not have survived without serious injuries.

As of now, police believe believe that Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, hid and waited for her to come home on May 24. When she did, they believe he killed her and disposed of her body with the assistance of his girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

Both Troconis and Fotis were arrested shortly after Jennifer’s disappearance because they were caught on video surveillance engaging in some pretty suspicious activity. They were allegedly driving around dropping bags containing Jennifer’s bloody clothes in them in various dumpsters around town. They were both charged with interfering with the investigation and tampering with evidence. They both pleaded not guilty and were released on bail. This past week they were arrested once again after a blood like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA was found in one of Fotis’ vehicles.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared in May from her home in an affluent Connecticut suburb. Police say her husband and his girlfriend created fake documents listing their activities on the day of Dulos's disappearance. https://t.co/INq1cyjaGn — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 5, 2019

In the arrest warrant, law enforcement describes what they believe happened on the night that Jennifer disappeared.

Loading...

“The crime and cleanup are believed to have occurred between 8:05 and 10:25 a.m. Dulos is believed to be operating the victim’s vehicle which is carrying the body of Jennifer Dulos and a number of other items associated with the clean-up which occurred in the garage of the residence.”

Last month, Troconis admitted to police that Jennifer’s body was at one point in Fotis’ truck.

“You showed me the picture of the blood in the door, it’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there,” she said.