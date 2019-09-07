Sofia Vergara Shakes Up Instagram In Snakeskin Dress, High Heels & Red Lipstick

Sofia Vergara is heating up Instagram. The Modern Family actress took her Instagram stories today with a fierce look, a fun smile, and a reminder that this 47-year-old comes with some of the best curves in Hollywood. Front media outlets on account of her trademark jeans and blazers Sofia might, but the evening looks from this star haven’t gone anywhere.

Sofia’s story didn’t show her alone. The actress was posing with co-star Stephanie Beatriz – clearly, these Latinas hang close both on and off-screen. The snap showed the pair standing indoors on what was technically a red carpet: with parquet floors in the background and a reddish-colored rug, the moment wasn’t quite an Oscars event, but these ladies were dressed for it. Sofia was wowing in a tight and short-sleeved snakeskin dress in earthy brown and light tan colors, with a skin-tight finish showcasing her slim waist and curvy hips. The dress fell just below the knee, with a pair of peep-toe high heels in black elongating the star’s long legs. Sofia posed with one hand on her waist as she stood by her pal with her killer smile making a bang via red-painted lips.

Stephanie also seemed to have opted for animal prints. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress and co-star to Sofia was rocking a leopard-print number in white, blue, and green. A little text showcased the bond between the two, alongside making a reference to the Modern Family series that Sofia is so famous for.

“Set life Gloria’s sis is back,” it read.

Fans of Sofia will be familiar with this actress’ penchant for animal prints. A photo posted to the actress’ Instagram back in July saw her rocking a leopard-print number. More recently, Sofia has appeared in loose-flowing, summery, and linen gowns. Clearly, though, the sexy eveningwear wasn’t staying locked away in the closet forever, though.

Sofia’s style might prove a talking point for fashionistas, but it’s been earning the star some cash. Sofia has a denim collection with retail giant Walmart. Speaking to Pop Sugar about the collection, Sofia revealed what inspired her to kick-start the line.

“I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns in 2019. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t own a pair of jeans. My mom is 70 and she wears jeans, my niece is 26 and wears jeans. I needed a retailer like Walmart to get it out there and I think we did a great job with the line.”

