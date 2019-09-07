‘Cuban Kim Kardashian’ Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Insane Cleavage, Toned Legs In Leopard-Print Dress

Cuban bombshell Claudia Sampedro likely sent several hearts aflutter when she posted a photo of herself rocking a super-short leopard-print dress. In the photo, the 27-year-old glamour model is showing off both cleavage and toned legs, and fans showed their appreciation for it in the comments section.

“Ahhhhh I’m in love,” wrote one infatuated fan.

“Wow Absolutely beautiful Claudia,” another chimed in.

“U slayed this dress wow,” an enthusiastic fan chimed in.

“I am officially Done! You are far to Gorgeous for words!!!” one follower said.

In the caption, Claudia revealed that the dress was from Fashion Nova, a fashion brand that’s known for sponsoring lots of content from beauty, fashion, and Instagram influencers.

While she didn’t share the name of the design, casual dresses from the brand can start off at about $30.

Claudia is a little bit more than a regular social media influencer, since she has been on a reality television show. She appeared in WAGS Miami from 2016 to 2017, when the show went off the air. WAGS, an acronym that stands for Wives And Girlfriends, centered around the romantic partners of athletes. The other show in the franchise was set in Los Angeles.

Claudia is in a relationship with former defensive tight end for the Green Bay Packers, Julius Peppers, which explains why she ended up on the cast.

During one episode, she brought up the prospect of getting married to Julius, and he did not seem too enthused.

“It’s definitely something that I want,” she said of marriage. “My parents have been together for thirty years almost and that’s always what I’ve seen so marriage is something that I do see in my future and it’s something that I wanna go through with.”

Julius said that he did not want to get married and that he liked the “space” that they’re in.

Claudia and Julius appear to be in a child’s room while they’re having this conversation. As TV Overmind notes, they have one child together and they each have a child from a previous relationship.

Her similarities to Kim Kardashian aren’t limited to her appearance, as she once dated Reggie Bush, one of Kim’s exes. Daily Mail reports that they were also born in the same month. Kim’s birthday is on October 21, while Claudia’s is on October 27.

But one of the biggest differences between them is their scope of influence on social media. Claudia has 1 million followers on Instagram, while Kim has 147 million.