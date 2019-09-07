Anastasiya Kvitko Bursts Out Of The Tiniest Neon Bikini Instagram Will Allow

Kim Kardashian might have fans literally Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but the 38-year-old’s Russian equivalent has a similar deal: it’s called keeping up with Anastasiya Kvitko’s bikinis. The Russian has amassed 10.1 million Instagram followers on account of her fierce curves and killer swimwear looks, although staying on top of them could be considered somewhat of a challenge. The updates from this brunette are posted regularly, and nobody seems to be complaining.

Earlier today, AK took to her Instagram stories. Given that the star had just updated her account in a plunging red swimsuit, per The Inquisitr, it looked like she hadn’t taken long to slip out of the one-piece and opt for a racier look.

AK’s stories showed her in selfie mode as she filmed herself sunbathing on a towel. The Russian was moving the camera back and forth to allow a full view, with fans definitely getting one. Kvitko’s neon yellow bikini was on the minimal side – anything smaller, and the star might have found herself in trouble. This pro doesn’t break rules, though. AK’s string bikini was showcasing her ample cleavage and flat stomach, with fans also seeing the star’s ultra-curvy waist and all-around golden tan.

Anastasiya has rocked a fair few neon looks of late: the last one came towards the middle of August, with a post (seen below) showing a halterneck and neon green two-piece. Today’s look boasted far more bands across the chest, though. For some fans, it may have been a preferable finish.

AK’s rise to fame hasn’t been easy. The model has openly stated that the modeling industry turned her down for being too curvy back in the day, although it looks like Kvitko is having the last laugh. The star’s life is now a jet-setting one, with photoshoots and headlines galore proving just how high-profile she’s become. AK has also left her Russian homeland for a life in the U.S.

While most of this model’s Instagram posts center around her swimsuit-ready body (with the gear to showcase it), not all photos feature the model in a one or two-piece. Kvitko is also noticed for her trendy style, with daytime athleisurewear and slinky evening looks appearing alongside the swimwear snaps.

Loading...

As The Sun reports, AK has spoken a little about her life and her career on social media.

“It is not hard to find organic food shops in the USA. And I do not use photoshop,” she said.

It looks like those curves are all real. Fans wishing to see more of Kvitko should give her Instagram a follow.