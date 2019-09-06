Kelly Ripa Mopping Floors In High Heels & Pin-Up Outfit Sparks Instagram Meltdown: See The Throwback Pic

Kelly Ripa just shared another epic throwback. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host is fast-becoming Instagram’s queen in that department – the plethora of old-school pictures filling the 48-year-old’s account confirm this, although there’s something about Kelly that always keeps it interesting. The star has posted a fresh new update, although its 2004 date has taken everyone seeing it on a trip down memory lane.

Kelly’s photo was a colorful and fun snap from her days on 2000s sitcom Hope & Faith, where the blonde starred alongside Faith Ford. The snap showed Kelly in a kitchen scene, where she was doing some household chores. Kelly was mopping the kitchen floor, although she was definitely doing it in style. Well, her character was, anyway.

The snap showed Kelly getting the floor clean in a pretty colorful outfit. Kelly was rocking a pair of high-heeled green mules, with an ensemble that fell somewhere between an athleisurewear/housewife combination and a pin-up look. Fans would likely argue that the ’50s feel made the latter more prominent. Kelly was wearing a purple pair of leggings cut off just below the knee, with a major floral injection coming from an apron skirt worn with a pink and strappy top. Her blond bombshell curls were just about visible from underneath a colorful-printed scarf atop the star’s head.

Kelly took to her caption with a mention of the series, a confirmation of the end of the week, and a reminder that her throwback vibes are alive and well.

Instagram appears to be in total meltdown.

“Look at this floor…do you call that clean?! Do you?!” one fan wrote.

Kelly even replied, quipping, “Mommy…this floor’s already clean.”

“Loved this show,” another fan said.

Many similar comments came in from users – clearly, Kelly’s days on Hope & Faith haven’t been forgotten by many of her followers. One fan called for Netflix to start streaming the show, with another claiming that it was their favorite sitcom of all time.

“Reboot please,” one fan asked before stating that the show was, as the other user had mentioned, their favorite.

Of course, not everyone appeared to have remembered it.

“I forgot about this show lol,” one fan wrote.

The update proved popular in no time, as it racked up over 16,000 likes in the space of two hours. The same timeframe brought over 370 fans into the post’s comments section.

Kelly has 2.5 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including actress Chloe Grace Moretz, reality star Lisa Rinna, and fellow media personality Giuliana Rancic.